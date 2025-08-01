India Releases Jasprit Bumrah: Here's When He'll Be Back In Indian Colors

India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has been officially released from the squad after the conclusion of Day 1 in the ongoing fifth and final Test against England at The Oval.

Despite playing a vital role in the previous matches of the series, Bumrah was rested for the series decider as part of workload management strategies employed by the Indian team management.

Notably, he bowled a total of 119 overs across three Tests and took 14 wickets — the most by any Indian bowler in the series so far.

Bumrah on long break

With no immediate fixtures on the calendar, Bumrah is expected to embark on a well-earned break. His next potential appearance could come during the Asia Cup 2025, provided the tournament goes ahead as scheduled.

If not, Bumrah's return will likely be in October when India face West Indies in a two-match Test series, followed by a high-profile tour of Australia.

However, the timing and lack of clarity around his release have sparked curiosity within cricketing circles. While it’s known that Bumrah informed selectors in advance about his availability for only three Tests—citing medical advice due to recurring back concerns—the decision still caught many by surprise.

In contrast, other fast bowlers in the series have shouldered heavier workloads. For instance, England’s Chris Woakes and Ben Stokes bowled over 140 and 180 overs respectively, while India’s Mohammed Siraj featured in all five Tests.

BCCI likely to e-evaluate its player workload policy

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) may now re-evaluate its player workload policy, especially for series-defining matches.

According to a senior BCCI official, final decisions on Bumrah’s availability will be guided by the recommendations of the medical team, although strength and conditioning coaches will continue to monitor individual thresholds.

As India prepares for a hectic schedule ahead, Bumrah’s management will remain a key priority.