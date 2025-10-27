India's Probable Playing XI For IND vs AUS 1st T20: Bumrah, Chakravarthy Return

After losing ODI series, Team India will look to bounce back in the five-match T20 series against Australia, starting Wednesday, October 29, in Canberra. The first T20I will begin at 1:45 PM IST, with India eyeing a strong start and a bit of revenge against the hosts.

Compared to the ODI squad, as many as eight players will miss the T20 leg. Jasprit Bumrah returns to action to lead the pace attack, while mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy is also set to feature in the playing XI. Suryakumar Yadav will captain the side, with T20I No.1 batter Abhishek Sharma also in the mix.

The eight players not part of India’s first T20I squad include Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Kumar Reddy, KL Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, and Mohammed Siraj. Of these, Nitish and Kuldeep are in the T20 squad but are unlikely to play the opening match.

Abhishek-Gill to Open, Samson Likely Behind Stumps

Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill are expected to open the innings for India, followed by captain Suryakumar Yadav at No. 3. Tilak Verma, who has been a consistent performer in the format and played a key role in India’s 2025 Asia Cup triumph, is likely to bat at No. 4.

Sanju Samson is set to don the wicketkeeping gloves at No. 5, while all-rounders Shivam Dube and Axar Patel strengthen the middle order. Young pacer Harshit Rana could feature at No. 8, providing both bowling depth and late-order runs. Varun Chakravarthy will lead the spin attack, with Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh forming the pace duo.

India’s probable playing XI for the 1st T20I: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Tilak Verma, Shivam Dube, Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy, Harshit Rana, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh.

India vs Australia T20I Series Schedule

1st T20I: October 29 – Canberra – 1:45 PM IST

2nd T20I: October 31 – Melbourne – 1:45 PM IST

3rd T20I: November 2 – Hobart – 1:45 PM IST

4th T20I: November 6 – Gold Coast – 1:45 PM IST

5th T20I: November 8 – Brisbane (Gabba) – 1:45 PM IST