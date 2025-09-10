India Playing XI vs UAE: India Win Toss, Elect To Field First

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketIndia Playing XI vs UAE: India Win Toss, Elect To Field First

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 10 Sep 2025 07:42 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

IND vs UAE toss update, playing XI: India, the reigning world champions and a true powerhouse in cricket, have been in phenomenal form, winning 17 of their last 20 T20Is.

With remarkable depth across departments, the perfect blend of youth and experience, and a dressing room packed with match-winners, the team looks formidable in every sense. However, there’s one catch - this clash will mark their return to T20I cricket after a gap of seven months.

India’s record in T20 cricket at Dubai isn’t particularly strong. The venue does hold fond memories, though, as it was here that they lifted the 50-over Champions Trophy. Back then, sluggish pitches worked in their favour, allowing a spin-heavy attack to dominate. This time, however, conditions are expected to be quite different. The surfaces are likely to be fresher and carry more grass, something bowling coach Morne Morkel has also pointed out.

IND vs UAE Toss Update

India have won the toss and have opted to field.

India have opted for just one specialist fast bowler in Jasprit Bumrah, with Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube providing additional pace options. Arshdeep Singh misses out from the XI, while both spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakraborty are included. In the wicketkeeping department, Sanju Samson has been preferred over Jitesh Sharma.

IND vs UAE Playing XIs

India playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy.

UAE playing XI: Muhammad Waseem(c), Alishan Sharafu, Muhammad Zohaib, Rahul Chopra(w), Asif Khan, Harshit Kaushik, Haider Ali, Dhruv Parashar, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Junaid Siddique, Simranjeet Singh.

What captains said...

Suryakumar Yadav: We'll bowl first. Looks a nice fresh wicket. Humid also today, might be dew later. If we get an opportunity, we're flexible to do anything but today we want to bowl. We came here early, had 3-4 good practice sessions and also a day off.

Waseem: We were also looking to bowl. Pitch is fresh and maybe the ball will do something early. We had a good series, took many positive points and we're confident from that series. We're going with a good combination with spinners and fast bowlers, and juniors and seniors.

Published at : 10 Sep 2025 07:32 PM (IST)
