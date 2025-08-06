Indian Cricketers To Rest For A Month, Return To Action On This Date

India's next matches after England Test series: Team India concluded their tour of England on a high, drawing the five-match Test series 2-2. Despite missing some senior players, the young Indian squad put in a spirited performance, showcasing depth and resilience.

After spending nearly six weeks overseas, the players are now set to return home and will enjoy a well-earned month-long break before their next assignment.

Indian Players to take a breather

Trailing 2-1 after the third Test, India’s comeback was remarkable. Under the leadership of Shubman Gill, the team bounced back by drawing the fourth match and winning the final Test at The Oval.

With the England tour now over, Indian players will take time off from international duties. Their next major tournament is the Asia Cup 2025, which kicks off in September. Until then, no international matches are scheduled for the Men in Blue.

Focus Shifts to Asia Cup 2025 in UAE

India’s next mission is the Asia Cup 2025, which will be hosted by the United Arab Emirates. The T20-format tournament will feature eight teams: India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, UAE, Oman, and Hong Kong.

Placed in Group A alongside Pakistan, UAE, and Oman, India will begin their campaign against the host nation on September 10 in Dubai.

India vs Pakistan Set for September 14 Clash

One of the most anticipated encounters of the tournament will take place on September 14, when India takes on arch-rivals Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium. The final of the Asia Cup 2025 is scheduled for September 28, also in Dubai.

As defending champions, India will aim to retain their title and continue their momentum from the England tour.

India’s full schedule after England Test series

Asia Cup - September 9 to September 28

India vs West Indies home series

Oct 2–6, 2025 – 1st Test – Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad – 09:30 IST

Oct 10–14, 2025 – 2nd Test – Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi – 09:30 IST

India vs Australia away series

Oct 19, 2025 – 1st ODI – Perth Stadium, Perth – 9:00 AM IST

Oct 23, 2025 – 2nd ODI – Adelaide Oval, Adelaide – 8:30 AM IST

Oct 25, 2025 – 3rd ODI – Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney – 8:30 AM IST

Oct 29, 2025 – 1st T20I – Manuka Oval, Canberra – 1:45 PM IST

Oct 31, 2025 – 2nd T20I – Melbourne Cricket Ground – 1:45 PM IST

Nov 2, 2025 – 3rd T20I – Bellerive Oval, Hobart – 1:45 PM IST

Nov 6, 2025 – 4th T20I – Gold Coast Stadium, Carrara – 12:45 PM IST

Nov 8, 2025 – 5th T20I – The Gabba, Brisbane – 12:45 PM IST

India vs South Africa home series

Nov 14–18, 2025 – 1st Test – Eden Gardens, Kolkata – 09:30 IST

Nov 22–26, 2025 – 2nd Test – Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati – 09:30 IST

Nov 30, 2025 – 1st ODI – JSCA International Stadium, Ranchi – 13:30 IST

Dec 3, 2025 – 2nd ODI – Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Stadium, Raipur – 13:30 IST

Dec 6, 2025 – 3rd ODI – Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy Stadium, Visakhapatnam – 13:30 IST

Dec 9, 2025 – 1st T20I – Barabati Stadium, Cuttack – 19:00 IST

Dec 11, 2025 – 2nd T20I – Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Stadium, New Chandigarh – 19:00 IST

Dec 14, 2025 – 3rd T20I – HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala – 19:00 IST

Dec 17, 2025 – 4th T20I – Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow – 19:00 IST

Dec 19, 2025 – 5th T20I – Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad – 19:00 IST