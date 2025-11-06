Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketIndia Coach Amol Mazumdar To PM Modi: ‘Daughters Of The Country Have Done Wonders'

India Coach Amol Mazumdar To PM Modi: ‘Daughters Of The Country Have Done Wonders'

India women cricket team's head coach, Amol Mazumdar, praised players’ consistency and commitment over the past two years.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 06 Nov 2025 10:50 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted Indian women’s cricket team at his residence on Lok Kalyan Marg on November 5, celebrating their historic ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 triumph.

The interaction marked a proud moment for Indian cricket and highlighted the team’s journey from dedication in practice sessions to lifting the coveted trophy.

India women cricket team's head coach, Amol Mazumdar, praised players’ consistency and commitment over the past two years.

“We feel honoured and privileged to be here. The daughters of the country have done wonders. They have put in tremendous effort over the last two years and have played with the same intensity and energy in every practice session,” Mazumdar said.

Harmanpreet Kaur, captain of the victorious squad, recalled the journey from their previous encounter with the Prime Minister in 2017.

“We remember the last time we met you in 2017; we could not get the trophy. But we are really proud that this time, we have become world champions. It’s an honour to meet you again, and we hope to continue making the country proud,” said Harmanpreet.

Prime Minister Modi lauded the players for their perseverance, teamwork, and exemplary leadership.

“You all have done a very big job. In India, cricket is not just a game; it has become the life of the people. If everything goes well in cricket, the entire country feels good, but if there is anything wrong in cricket, the entire country shakes,” he said, emphasizing the unifying power of sports in India.

The meeting was filled with pride, smiles, and celebratory moments as the champions shared anecdotes from their World Cup campaign.

Their journey from training sessions to lifting the trophy has inspired millions of young girls across the nation to dream big and pursue sports professionally.

Published at : 06 Nov 2025 10:50 AM (IST)
Tags :
Women's World Cup PM Modi ODI World Cup Womens World Cup 2025 Amol Mazumdar
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
'Every Player Contributed': Smriti Mandhana’s Heartfelt Words As PM Modi Meets Team India
'Every Player Contributed': Smriti Mandhana’s Heartfelt Words As PM Modi Meets Team India
India
Brazilian Model Reacts After Rahul Gandhi Claims She 'Voted' 22 Times In India, Shares Video
Brazilian Model Reacts After Rahul Gandhi Claims She 'Voted' 22 Times In India, Shares Video
Cities
Smog Chokes Delhi Again As Cold Intensifies, AQI Hits Dangerous Levels
Smog Chokes Delhi Again As Cold Intensifies, AQI Hits Dangerous Levels
World
Trump Says America ‘Lost Sovereignty’ After Mamdani’s Win, Warns Of ‘Communism vs Common Sense’
Trump Says America ‘Lost Sovereignty’ After Mamdani’s Win, Warns Of ‘Communism vs Common Sense’
Advertisement

Videos

UP Transformed from Chaos to Growth Hub, Says CM; Claims Global Investors Showing Interest
Major Mishap Averted During Mumbai Monorail Trial as Front Coach Suffers Damage at Wadala
RJD Spokesperson Slams JD(U), Says Lalu’s Legacy Is of Justice Not Fear Ahead of Bihar Polls
Bihar Villagers Allege Electoral Roll Deletions, Demand Probe Ahead of Polls
Anurag Labels Rahul Gandhi’s Remarks an Insult to the Army, Sparks Political Row in Bihar
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
OPINION | Jobs Vs Degrees: Why Affordable Skill-Based Education Could Be The Answer
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget