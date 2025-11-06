India Coach Amol Mazumdar To PM Modi: ‘Daughters Of The Country Have Done Wonders'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted Indian women’s cricket team at his residence on Lok Kalyan Marg on November 5, celebrating their historic ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 triumph.

The interaction marked a proud moment for Indian cricket and highlighted the team’s journey from dedication in practice sessions to lifting the coveted trophy.

India women cricket team's head coach, Amol Mazumdar, praised players’ consistency and commitment over the past two years.

“We feel honoured and privileged to be here. The daughters of the country have done wonders. They have put in tremendous effort over the last two years and have played with the same intensity and energy in every practice session,” Mazumdar said.

Harmanpreet Kaur, captain of the victorious squad, recalled the journey from their previous encounter with the Prime Minister in 2017.

“We remember the last time we met you in 2017; we could not get the trophy. But we are really proud that this time, we have become world champions. It’s an honour to meet you again, and we hope to continue making the country proud,” said Harmanpreet.

Prime Minister Modi lauded the players for their perseverance, teamwork, and exemplary leadership.

“You all have done a very big job. In India, cricket is not just a game; it has become the life of the people. If everything goes well in cricket, the entire country feels good, but if there is anything wrong in cricket, the entire country shakes,” he said, emphasizing the unifying power of sports in India.

The meeting was filled with pride, smiles, and celebratory moments as the champions shared anecdotes from their World Cup campaign.

Their journey from training sessions to lifting the trophy has inspired millions of young girls across the nation to dream big and pursue sports professionally.