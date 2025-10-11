India Breaks 64-Year-Old Test Record In IND vs WI 2nd Test

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketIndia Breaks 64-Year-Old Test Record In IND vs WI 2nd Test

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 11 Oct 2025 04:16 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Team India has etched its name in history by achieving a rare milestone in Test cricket. In the ongoing match (IND vs WI 2nd Test) against West Indies, Shubman Gill’s side registered 50+ partnerships for each of the first five wickets, a remarkable display of batting depth and consistency.

This feat is exceptionally rare. Previously, India had managed it only twice - against England in Mumbai (1993) and Australia in Ahmedabad (2023). On the other hand, the last time an opposition achieved this against West Indies was in 1960, during the famous tied Test at the Gabba against Australia.

The record highlights India’s strong top-order cohesion.

India Dominate West Indies in Delhi Test

Ravindra Jadeja continued his fine bowling form by claiming his third wicket of the day, dismissing Roston Chase for a duck. The left-arm spinner also removed John Campbell and Tagenarine Chanderpaul for 10 and 34 runs respectively, putting the West Indies under significant pressure.

Support came from Kuldeep Yadav, who picked up the wicket of Alick Athanaze for 41. At the close of play, Tevin Imlach and Shai Hope remained unbeaten, attempting to steady the innings for a four-down West Indies.

Earlier, India declared their innings at an imposing 518/5, largely thanks to captain Shubman Gill, who scored an unbeaten 129. This marked Gill’s 10th Test century and his first on home soil as India’s Test captain. The skipper also stitched a crucial 102-run partnership with Dhruv Jurel, who contributed a solid 44 before being dismissed, helping India set a commanding platform against the visitors.

Windies bowlers struggle

West Indies bowling attack struggled to contain the Indian batsmen in the Delhi Test. Jaden Seales bowled 22 overs for 88 runs without picking up a wicket, while Anderson Phillip went wicketless, conceding 71 runs in 17 overs. Justin Greaves also failed to make an impact, giving away 58 runs without success.

Khary Pierre had a costly day, leaking 120 runs, and even captain Roston Chase, who claimed one wicket, conceded 83 runs. Only Jomel Warrican managed a notable contribution with the ball, taking three wickets but giving away 98 runs.

Published at : 11 Oct 2025 04:11 PM (IST)
India Vs West Indies IND Vs WI 2nd Test Shubman Gill Ravindra Jadeja Yashasvi Jaiswal IND Vs WI IND Vs WI Records
