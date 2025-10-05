India A vs Australia A 3rd ODI: Live Streaming, Squads, Live Scores & Updates

India A vs Australia A live streaming: The 3rd ODI of India A vs Australia A series is all set to take place, featuring some of the most promising young talents from both nations.

India A will face Australia A in the 3rd unofficial ODI today at 1:30 PM at Green Park Stadium, Kanpur. The series is currently tied 1-1, following Australia A’s 9-wicket win in the rain-affected second ODI.

India A vs Australia A 3rd ODI live streaming details

However, fans hoping to catch the match on television or via live streaming will be disappointed, as there is currently no official broadcast or streaming arrangement confirmed by Star Sports Network, which holds the rights for the series.

For followers of IND A vs AUS A series, live scores and updates will be available on BCCI’s official website and mobile application. Cricket enthusiasts can track every run, wicket, and key moment in real-time, ensuring they don’t miss any action despite the lack of telecast.

INDA vs AUSA 3rd ODI squads

India A: Prabhsimran Singh(w), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Shreyas Iyer(c), Riyan Parag, Nishant Sindhu, Suryansh Shedge, Harshit Rana, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Ayush Badoni, Gurjapneet Singh, Abishek Porel, Vipraj Nigam.

Australia A: Mackenzie Harvey, Jake Fraser-McGurk(w), Cooper Connolly, Lachlan Hearne, Jack Edwards(c), Lachlan Shaw, Harry Dixon, Liam Scott, Will Sutherland, Sam Elliott, Tanveer Sangha, Todd Murphy, Tom Straker, Henry Thornton.

Australia A’s squad features a mix of batting depth and spin options, with Tanveer Sangha and Todd Murphy expected to play key roles in the middle overs.

With both teams vying for dominance in this limited-overs encounter, the 3rd ODI promises to be an exciting contest showcasing future stars of Indian and Australian cricket.

While fans wait for a possible broadcast announcement, following BCCI live updates is the best way to stay connected with the series.