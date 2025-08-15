From India To Pakistan: 3 Cricketers Who Switched Sides Post-Partition

On August 15, 1947, India finally broke free from British colonial rule. Along with independence came the partition, which created the new nation of Pakistan.

The historic moment was bittersweet — while the joy of freedom was immense, the division led to widespread violence, the loss of countless lives, and the separation of many families. Since then, political tensions have kept relations strained, and India and Pakistan no longer play regular bilateral cricket series.

However, in the early days after partition, there were a few unique instances where cricketers represented both nations at the international level. On this Independence Day, let’s revisit the stories of three such players.

Abdul Hafeez Kardar

Known as the “Father of Pakistan Cricket,” Abdul Hafeez Kardar was a left-handed batsman admired for his elegant straight drives and his ability to bowl spin. Before becoming Pakistan’s first Test captain in 1952 — with his debut match ironically against India — Kardar had played three Tests for India. In total, he represented Pakistan in 23 Test matches, leaving a lasting legacy.

Amir Ilahi

One of the most skillful bowlers of his generation, Amir Ilahi began his career as a medium pacer before switching to leg-spin. He took a remarkable 506 wickets in 119 first-class matches. Ilahi played his only Test for India in Sydney in 1947, but after partition, he joined the Pakistan cricket side, featuring in five Tests for them between 1952 and 1953.

Gul Mohammad

Gul Mohammad made his India debut on June 22, 1946, before later turning out for Pakistan, playing his final international match on October 11, 1956. A stylish left-handed batsman and outstanding fielder, he was known for his aggressive stroke play. His most memorable performance came in the 1946/47 Ranji Trophy, when he scored a monumental 319 runs against the Baroda team.

