Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketFrom India To Pakistan: 3 Cricketers Who Switched Sides Post-Partition

From India To Pakistan: 3 Cricketers Who Switched Sides Post-Partition

In the early days after partition, there were a few unique instances where cricketers represented both nations at the international level.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 15 Aug 2025 11:50 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

On August 15, 1947, India finally broke free from British colonial rule. Along with independence came the partition, which created the new nation of Pakistan.

The historic moment was bittersweet — while the joy of freedom was immense, the division led to widespread violence, the loss of countless lives, and the separation of many families. Since then, political tensions have kept relations strained, and India and Pakistan no longer play regular bilateral cricket series.

However, in the early days after partition, there were a few unique instances where cricketers represented both nations at the international level. On this Independence Day, let’s revisit the stories of three such players.

Abdul Hafeez Kardar

Known as the “Father of Pakistan Cricket,” Abdul Hafeez Kardar was a left-handed batsman admired for his elegant straight drives and his ability to bowl spin. Before becoming Pakistan’s first Test captain in 1952 — with his debut match ironically against India — Kardar had played three Tests for India. In total, he represented Pakistan in 23 Test matches, leaving a lasting legacy.

Amir Ilahi

One of the most skillful bowlers of his generation, Amir Ilahi began his career as a medium pacer before switching to leg-spin. He took a remarkable 506 wickets in 119 first-class matches. Ilahi played his only Test for India in Sydney in 1947, but after partition, he joined the Pakistan cricket side, featuring in five Tests for them between 1952 and 1953.

Gul Mohammad

Gul Mohammad made his India debut on June 22, 1946, before later turning out for Pakistan, playing his final international match on October 11, 1956. A stylish left-handed batsman and outstanding fielder, he was known for his aggressive stroke play. His most memorable performance came in the 1946/47 Ranji Trophy, when he scored a monumental 319 runs against the Baroda team.

Also on ABP Live | Richest Indian Cricketers: Meet Top 5 Wealthiest Stars Of Indian Cricket

Published at : 15 Aug 2025 11:50 AM (IST)
Tags :
Independence Day Independence Day Special Independence Day 2025
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Infiltrators Threaten Jobs, Target Indian Women': Modi Says Mission Formed To Counter Demographic Changes
'Infiltrators Threaten Jobs, Target Indian Women': Modi Says Mission Formed To Counter Demographic Changes
Trending
Boeing 747 Wing Smashes Into Runway During Typhoon Landing In Taiwan, Terrifying Moment Captured On Cam
Boeing 747 Wing Smashes Into Runway During Typhoon Landing In Taiwan, Terrifying Moment Captured On Cam
Entertainment
Sunny Deol Returns In Border 2 With Diljit, Varun & Ahan—Here’s When It Hits Theatres
Border 2 With Sunny, Diljit, Varun & Ahan To Storm Theatres On THIS Date
Health
PM Modi Sounds Alarm Over Obesity, Says 'Cooking Oil Should Be Reduced 10%': WATCH
PM Modi Sounds Alarm Over Obesity, Says 'Cooking Oil Should Be Reduced 10%': WATCH
Advertisement

Videos

Independence Day: PM Modi Salutes Operation Sindoor Heroes, Highlights Military’s Bold Strike on Terrorists
Independence Day: India’s 79th Independence Day Marked by Spectacular Aerial Tribute | ABP NEWS
Independence Day: PM Modi Inspected Guard of Honour with Pride and Determination | ABP NEWS
Independence Day: Massive Celebrations and Tight Security Mark Independence Day at Red Fort | ABP NEWS
Independence Day: India Celebrates 79th Independence Day with Grand Patriotism and High Security | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live
ABP Live
Diversified By States, United At Battlefield
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget