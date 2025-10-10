IND vs WI 2nd Test Live Streaming: How To Watch India vs West Indies On Mobile

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketIND vs WI 2nd Test Live Streaming: How To Watch India vs West Indies On Mobile

Fans can catch live coverage of India vs West Indies 2nd Test match on television and via mobile streaming, along with all match timings and key details.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 10 Oct 2025 10:35 AM (IST)
India vs West Indies 2nd Test live streaming: The second Test between India and West Indies kicks off today at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. After a commanding victory in the first Test, Team India has the chance to secure Shubman Gill’s first series win as captain.

West Indies are touring India for a two-Test series. In the opener, India triumphed by an innings and 140 runs, thanks to brilliant centuries from KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel, and Ravindra Jadeja.

The Indian bowlers, led by Mohammed Siraj and Kuldeep Yadav, exploited the visitors’ inexperience. To keep the series alive, the West Indies must win in Delhi, as even a draw would hand India the series.

India vs West Indies Record at Arun Jaitley Stadium

Seven Tests have been played here between the two teams. India has won once, West Indies twice, and four matches ended in draws. While historical results show some balance, the current West Indies squad faces a tough challenge against India.

India vs West Indies 2nd Test Live Streaming Details:

Venue: Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium, Delhi

Dates: October 10–14, 2025

Match Start Time: 9:30 AM daily

Toss: October 10 at 9:00 AM

Television Broadcast: Star Sports

Live Streaming: JioCinema app and website

Playing 11s:

India playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

West Indies playing XI: John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Alick Athanaze, Shai Hope, Roston Chase (c), Tevin Imlach (wk), Justin Greaves, Jomel Warrican, Khary Pierre, Anderson Phillip, Jayden Seales.

Published at : 10 Oct 2025 10:31 AM (IST)
