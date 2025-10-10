ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Updated Points Table After India vs South Africa Match

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Women's World Cup Points Table: South Africa pulled off a thrilling three-wicket win over the Indian women’s team at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium. Batting first, India posted 251 runs, anchored by a vital 94 from Richa Ghosh.

While South Africa’s chase saw their middle order wobble, Nadine de Klerk’s explosive 84 guided her side to a memorable victory. This result impacts the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 points table, reshaping the top-four standings.

This marks India’s first loss in ICC Women's World Cup 2025 tournament under Harmanpreet Kaur, after winning their opening two matches.

Their upcoming fixtures against heavyweights Australia, England, and New Zealand now pose a significant challenge. Currently, Australia and England remain in the top two positions. South Africa’s win has propelled them into the top four, though their net run rate still needs improvement.

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Updated Points Table

Australia: 3 matches, 2 wins, 0 losses, 1 no-result → 5 points, NRR +1.960

England: 2 matches, 2 wins, 0 losses → 4 points, NRR +1.757

India: 3 matches, 2 wins, 1 loss → 4 points, NRR +0.959

South Africa: 3 matches, 2 wins, 1 loss → 4 points, NRR -0.888

Bangladesh: 2 matches, 1 win, 1 loss → 2 points, NRR +0.573

Sri Lanka: 2 matches, 0 wins, 1 loss, 1 no-result → 1 point, NRR -1.255

New Zealand: 2 matches, 0 wins, 2 losses → 0 points, NRR -1.463

Pakistan: 3 matches, 0 wins, 3 losses → 0 points, NRR -1.887

Today’s fixture: New Zealand face Bangladesh, today, in Women’s World Cup 2025, while India will next take on Australia this Sunday.

The loss to South Africa has put the Indian women’s team under considerable pressure, especially with tougher opponents looming in their upcoming fixtures.

Elimination concerns:

Harmanpreet Kaur’s side had started the tournament strongly, claiming victories over Sri Lanka and Pakistan in their first two matches.

However, the defeat against South Africa has highlighted gaps in their preparation when facing stronger teams. India now faces a daunting run of matches against the tournament’s top sides: Australia, England, and New Zealand.

With two wins from three games, India currently sits third in the points table, but the next few matches will be crucial for their World Cup campaign.