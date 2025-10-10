Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Updated Points Table After India vs South Africa Match

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Updated Points Table After India vs South Africa Match

India’s loss against South Africa marked their first defeat in ICC Women's World Cup 2025 tournament under Harmanpreet Kaur, after winning their opening two matches.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 10 Oct 2025 10:02 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Women's World Cup Points Table: South Africa pulled off a thrilling three-wicket win over the Indian women’s team at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium. Batting first, India posted 251 runs, anchored by a vital 94 from Richa Ghosh.

While South Africa’s chase saw their middle order wobble, Nadine de Klerk’s explosive 84 guided her side to a memorable victory. This result impacts the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 points table, reshaping the top-four standings.

This marks India’s first loss in ICC Women's World Cup 2025 tournament under Harmanpreet Kaur, after winning their opening two matches.

Their upcoming fixtures against heavyweights Australia, England, and New Zealand now pose a significant challenge. Currently, Australia and England remain in the top two positions. South Africa’s win has propelled them into the top four, though their net run rate still needs improvement.

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Updated Points Table 

Australia: 3 matches, 2 wins, 0 losses, 1 no-result → 5 points, NRR +1.960

England: 2 matches, 2 wins, 0 losses → 4 points, NRR +1.757

India: 3 matches, 2 wins, 1 loss → 4 points, NRR +0.959

South Africa: 3 matches, 2 wins, 1 loss → 4 points, NRR -0.888

Bangladesh: 2 matches, 1 win, 1 loss → 2 points, NRR +0.573

Sri Lanka: 2 matches, 0 wins, 1 loss, 1 no-result → 1 point, NRR -1.255

New Zealand: 2 matches, 0 wins, 2 losses → 0 points, NRR -1.463

Pakistan: 3 matches, 0 wins, 3 losses → 0 points, NRR -1.887

Today’s fixture: New Zealand face Bangladesh, today, in Women’s World Cup 2025, while India will next take on Australia this Sunday.

The loss to South Africa has put the Indian women’s team under considerable pressure, especially with tougher opponents looming in their upcoming fixtures.

Elimination concerns:

Harmanpreet Kaur’s side had started the tournament strongly, claiming victories over Sri Lanka and Pakistan in their first two matches.

However, the defeat against South Africa has highlighted gaps in their preparation when facing stronger teams. India now faces a daunting run of matches against the tournament’s top sides: Australia, England, and New Zealand.

With two wins from three games, India currently sits third in the points table, but the next few matches will be crucial for their World Cup campaign.

Published at : 10 Oct 2025 10:02 AM (IST)
Tags :
ICC Women's World Cup ICC India Women Vs South Africa Women Womens World Cup Points Table ICC Womens World Cup Points Table
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Israel Cabinet Backs US-Mediated Ceasefire And Hostage Release Agreement With Hamas
Israel Cabinet Backs US-Mediated Ceasefire And Hostage Release Agreement With Hamas
World
Powerful 7.2-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Mindanao, Tsunami Warning Issued
Powerful 7.2-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Mindanao, Tsunami Warning Issued
Cities
Five Dead, Several Injured As Massive Explosion Triggers House Collapse In Ayodhya
Five Dead, Several Injured As Massive Explosion Triggers House Collapse In Ayodhya
India
UK PM Starmer Hails India’s Growth, Says 'India On Track To Become The Third-Largest Economy'
UK PM Starmer Hails India’s Growth, Says 'India On Track To Become Third-Largest Economy'
Advertisement

Videos

LJP(R) To Hold Parliamentary Board Meeting In Delhi Today | ABP News
Madhya Pradesh: RSS Worker Assaulted In Betul, 5 Accused Arrested | ABP News
Bihar Elections 2025: Congress Releases List Of Probable Candidates, Sources Say | ABP News
PM Narendra Modi To Visit Ayodhya On November 25 For Flag Hoisting Ceremony – Sources | ABP News
Madhya Pradesh: Probe Continues In Toxic Cough Syrup Case, Supreme Court To Hear Matter Today | ABP News
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India Says ‘Yes’ To Taliban, Finally
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget