IND vs UAE: When Was Their Last T20I Encounter

India vs UAE marks the second fixture of the ACC Asia Cup 2025, scheduled for later today, September 10, 2025. The defending champions will take on the hosts at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

This edition of the competition is being played in the T20 format, and the last time these two sides played each other in the shortest format of the game was nearly 10 years ago.

Interestingly, that meeting also came during an Asia Cup campaign, one that eventually saw the Men in Blue lift the coveted trophy. As we wait for the latest IND vs UAE clash, let's take a look back at the last time they faced each other in a T20I.

The last IND vs UAE T20I was in 2016

The last time India and UAE faced each other in a T20I was on March 3, 2016, during the inaugural T20 edition of the Asia Cup. This match took place in Mirpur, Bangladesh, and was a low-scoring affair.

UAE won the toss and chose to bat first, but only managed to post 81 runs on the board, at the loss of 9 wickets. India would only lose one wicket in the chase, scoring 82 in just 10.1 overs.

Rohit Sharma was declared the Man of the Match for his 39 off 28. However, the highest individual score of the match came from UAE's Shaiman Anwar, 43 off 48, who was run out by MS Dhoni in the match.

Nine years, IND and UAE are set to face each other in a T20I, yet again in the Asia Cup. Notably, Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah, who are a part of India's squad for this tournament, also played that match. In fact, both of them managed to take a wicket each.

Needless to say, fans would be hoping for a repeat of this performance, or even better from the two star cricketers, as well as the rest of the team.