IND vs UAE Asia Cup: Kuldeep Yadav Picks Four Wickets - Watch

Kuldeep Yadav made light work of the UAE batting lineup, picking four wickets across the 2.1 overs that he bowled in India's Asia Cup 2025 opener against the UAE in Dubai.

The hosts were bowled out for just 57 runs against the defending champions, who look absolutely solid in the bowling department before their big fixture against Pakistan on Sunday.

Kuldeep Yadav shines with the ball - Watch

Kuldeep Yadav hadn't got any game time for India in England during the five Tests. This led to some speculations regarding his match readiness, however, the Delhi Capitals spinner blew away any doubts with his performance tonight.

Rahul Chopra was his first wicket, caught by Shubman Gill at Deep Mid-Wicket. Muhammed Wasim was his next, caught LBW while attempting a sweep.

Kuldeep would clatter Harshit Kaushik's stumps next with a googly, followed by Hailder Ali, who got a caught-behind, which marked an end to UAE's innings. Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy, Axar Patel, and Shivam Dube (who got three batsmen out) were also among the wicket takers tonight.

As mentioned earlier, the hosts were bowled out for just 57 runs, only playing 13.1 overs out of the available 20. Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill opened the chase for India in fiery fashion.

Sharma got out, caught, at 30 off 16, but the job was almost done by that time. India's skipper and vice captain, Suryakumar Yadav and Shubman Gill, would then finish the chase without breaking a sweat in just 4.3 overs.



The Indian team looks really strong in both departments, and with this effortless victory, have sent a strong message to their arch rivals, Pakistan, who they are set to meet this Sunday, that is September 14, 2025.

