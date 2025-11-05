Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Rishabh Pant Returns! BCCI Announces India vs South Africa Test Series Squad

Rishabh Pant Returns! BCCI Announces India vs South Africa Test Series Squad

Rishabh Pant returns in action for India in Tests for the first time after sustaining an injury during the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series earlier this Summer.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 05 Nov 2025 06:45 PM (IST)
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has named all the players selected for the upcoming India vs South Africa Test Series.

Rishabh Pant returns in action for senior national team for the first time after sustaining an injury during the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series earlier this Summer.
The two IND vs SA Tests kick off later this month. The Men in Blue are currently busy in a T20 series in Australia, of which two matches are still left.

IND vs SA Test Series: India Squad Revealed

Here are all the Indian players selected for the IND vs SA Test series:

Shubman Gill (C), Rishabh Pant (WK) (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Akash Deep

Shubman Gill, as expected, will lead the side. Rishabh Pant steps back in the vice captaincy role. 
Akash Deep, who had a good outing in England earlier this year, but was dropped from the West Indies Test series squad, also returns in action for India.
One notable exclusion, again, is that of Mohammed Shami, who has had an impressive run in the Ranji Trophy thus far.

IND vs SA Test series: Full Schedule

IND vs SA 1st Test - November 14 - 18, 2025
IND vs SA 2nd Test - November 22 -26, 2025

Both of these matches will factor in for the current ICC World Test Championship (WTC) cycle, and hence, hold immense importance. At the time of writing, India is placed above South Africa in the WTC Table.

India A vs South Africa A One Day Series Squad

Notably, BCCI has also announced a squad for a One Day series between India A and South Africa A. Here are the players who will be in action for the Men in Blue:

Tilak Varma (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Riyan Parag, Ishan Kishan (WK), Ayush Badoni, Nishant Sindhu, Vipraj Nigam, Manav Suthar, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Khaleel Ahmed, Prabhsimran Singh (WK)

Published at : 05 Nov 2025 06:45 PM (IST)
Rishabh Pant India Vs South Africa BCCI India Test Squad Rishabh Pant Return India Vs South Africa Test Series Ind Vs Sa Squad Ind Vs Sa Test Squad Rishabh Pant India Test Squad Rishabh Pant Return Update
