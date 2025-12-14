Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IND vs SA T20I Records: Highest Totals Ever Registered

IND vs SA T20I Records: Highest Totals Ever Registered

Here's a look at some of the highest scores recorded in IND vs SA T20I history.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 14 Dec 2025 03:34 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

T20 International contests between India and South Africa have consistently delivered entertainment, marked by high-scoring encounters and explosive batting.

With both sides boasting power-packed line-ups capable of dismantling any bowling attack, big totals have become a regular feature whenever these two teams meet in the shortest format. The numbers reflect this trend clearly.

Here’s a look at some of the highest scores recorded in IND vs SA T20I history.

India’s Historic 283 - Johannesburg, 2024

The highest total ever in an India-South Africa T20I clash came on November 15, 2024, in Johannesburg, when India smashed a staggering 283/1 in 20 overs. The Indian batters went on the offensive from the very first ball, maintaining a run rate above 14, an extraordinary feat in T20 cricket. India went on to win the match convincingly, rewriting the record books.

India’s Batting Dominance - Guwahati, 2022

On October 2, 2022, India produced another batting masterclass in Guwahati, piling up 237/3 against South Africa. The Indian batters controlled the innings throughout, scoring at close to 12 runs per over. India comfortably won the match, underlining their dominance in the series.

South Africa's Counterpunch - Indore, 2022

South Africa have also matched India’s firepower on occasions. In Indore on October 4, 2022, the visitors posted 227 runs and went on to defeat India. The South African batters attacked relentlessly, scoring at a run rate of over 11, to seal a memorable win.

Another Run-Fest - Guwahati, 2022

The same Guwahati encounter also witnessed South Africa crossing the 220-run mark, as they scored 221 runs in a high-octane chase. Although they fell short of the target and India emerged victorious, the match remains one of the most entertaining high-scoring clashes between the two teams.

Early Benchmark - Johannesburg, 2012

Back on March 30, 2012, South Africa posted 219 runs against India in Johannesburg. At the time, it was considered an exceptional T20 total and proved enough for South Africa to secure victory, setting an early benchmark for future IND vs SA run-fests.

Published at : 14 Dec 2025 03:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs South Africa IND Vs SA 3rd T20I IND Vs SA SA Vs IND IND Vs SA Records IND Vs SA T20I Records
