How Good Is SKY As Captain? Suryakumar Yadav’s Record Ahead Of IND vs SA T20 Series

HomeSportsCricketHow Good Is SKY As Captain? Suryakumar Yadav’s Record Ahead Of IND vs SA T20 Series

Suryakumar Yadav has had a very impressive run as India’s T20 captain heading into the IND vs SA series. Here's a look at his flawless captaincy record so far.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 09 Dec 2025 03:47 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Suryakumar Yadav was named captain of India's T20 team last year, shortly after Gautam Gambhir took charge as Head Coach. 

Since then, the Men in Blue have since remarkable success despite big names like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma retiring from the shortest format after lifting the World Cup. 

India's next test is a five-match series against South Africa, at home, with the first clash in Cuttack. As we wait for them to lock horns. let's take a look at Surya's record as India's T20 skipper thus far. 

Suryakumar Yadav's India T20 Captaincy Record

Suryakumar Yadav has led India in five T20 bilateral series as of this writing, and he has won all of them.

His first assignment was away from home against Sri Lanka, which the Men in Blue won 3-0. SKY then replicated the same resulted against Bangladesh, followed by a 3-1 India vs South Africa T20 series victory away from home.

His last two series as India's skipper were against England (at home) and Australia (away), which the current T20 world champions won 4-1 and 2-1, respectively.

This perfect record should give him, and the team a lot of confidence as they head into another series against South Africa, this time at home.

However, the challenge won't be easy, as the Proteas have shown great spark with the bat in the preceding Test and One Day International (ODI) series.

Besides these bilateral series, Suryakumar Yadav also led India to an unbeaten Asia Cup-winning campaign earlier this year.

IND vs SA T20 Series: All You Need To Know

India vs South Africa 1st T20I - December 9, 2025

India vs South Africa 2nd T20I - December 11, 2025

India vs South Africa 3rd T20I - December 14, 2025

India vs South Africa 4th T20I - December 17, 2025

India vs South Africa 5th T20I - December 19, 2025

Also Check: IND vs SA 1st T20I 2025 Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch High-Voltage Series Opener

Published at : 09 Dec 2025 03:45 PM (IST)
