IND vs SA: Rohit Sharma Joins Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar In Elite List

Rohit Sharma has joined an elite list, becoming only the fourth Indian - and the 14th player overall - to surpass 20,000 runs in international cricket. The former India skipper reached the milestone during the series-deciding third ODI against South Africa, further cementing his legacy as one of the game's modern greats.

'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar tops the list with 34,357 runs at an average of 48.52, while Kohli follows with 27,910 runs in 555 matches. Rohit's achievement further cements his status among India’s all-time great batters.

Indians with 20,000+ international runs:

34,357 – Sachin Tendulkar

27,910 – Virat Kohli

24,208 – Rahul Dravid

20,000 – Rohit Sharma

India begins chase in strong fashion

India have begun their chase of 271 in strong fashion, moving to 85/0 after 17 overs with Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal looking settled at the crease. Earlier, the hosts bowled South Africa out for 270, thanks to impressive spells from Prasidh Krishna and Kuldeep Yadav, who claimed four wickets each.

Prasidh, backed fully by captain KL Rahul and head coach Gautam Gambhir despite a shaky start, bounced back brilliantly to break South Africa’s middle order. Quinton de Kock was the standout performer for the visitors, scoring a superb 106.

India must win this match to seal the series and prevent back-to-back ODI series losses.

Kuldeep Yadav - South Africa’s tormentor-in-chief

Kuldeep Yadav has once again proved to be South Africa’s biggest nemesis. While his overall ODI record averages around two wickets per match at an average of 26-plus, his numbers against South Africa are on another level - he picks up nearly three wickets per game and averages under 18 against the Proteas.

In today’s match, Kuldeep delivered yet another decisive performance. His four-wicket haul not only dismantled South Africa’s lower order but also helped him surpass Anil Kumble and Javagal Srinath, becoming the Indian bowler with the most four-wicket hauls after recording his 11th such effort in ODI cricket.