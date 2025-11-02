Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Players With Most Sixes In 2025 Women's ODI World Cup

Here’s a look at the seven batswomen who hit the most sixes in the 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 02 Nov 2025 04:50 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 final is set to take place today, November 2, at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai, with India facing South Africa.

Team India is aiming to lift their first World Cup trophy, and all eyes are on star batter Smriti Mandhana, who has been one of the standout performers of the tournament. She also ranks among the top six-hitters in this edition.

Here’s a look at the seven batswomen who hit the most sixes in the 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup:

Nadine de Klerk (South Africa) – 10 sixes

The South African all-rounder leads the chart, scoring 190 runs in 8 matches at an average of 63.33, including 10 towering sixes.

Richa Ghosh (India) – 10 sixes

India’s wicketkeeper-batter has smashed 201 runs in 7 matches at a strike rate of 132.23, with 10 sixes to her name.

Smriti Mandhana (India) – 9 sixes

Smriti Mandhana has amassed 389 runs in 8 matches at an average of 55.57, contributing 9 sixes in the tournament.

Phoebe Litchfield (Australia) – 7 sixes

The Australian batter scored 304 runs in 7 matches, hitting 7 sixes at an average of 50.66.

Ashleigh Gardner (Australia) – 6 sixes

Ashleigh Gardner has 328 runs in 7 matches at an impressive average of 82.00, including 6 sixes.

Marizanne Kapp (South Africa) – 6 sixes

The South African all-rounder has scored 204 runs in 8 matches with a strike rate of 103.55, hitting 6 sixes.

Laura Wolvaardt (South Africa) – 6 sixes

Captain Wolvaardt has tallied 470 runs in 8 matches at an average of 67.14, also contributing 6 sixes.

These players have truly lit up the tournament with their power-hitting, making the 2025 Women’s World Cup a spectacular display of big-hitting talent.

Laura Wolvaardt Wins Toss, Chooses to Bowl in Women’s World Cup 2025 Final

South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt won the toss and elected to bowl first against India in today’s ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 final at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Both teams have retained the same playing XI that helped them reach the semi-finals. This matchup is set to be historic, as neither India nor South Africa has ever lifted the Women’s ODI World Cup trophy, guaranteeing that a new champion will be crowned once the game gets underway.

Published at : 02 Nov 2025 04:50 PM (IST)
Women's World Cup IND W VS SA W IND Vs SA SA VS IND Womens ODI World Cup Most Sixes Womens ODI World Cup India Women Vs South Africa
