Temba Bavuma Excited For Kohli-Rohit Return In IND vs SA ODI Series

HomeSportsCricketTemba Bavuma Excited For Kohli-Rohit Return In IND vs SA ODI Series

Bavuma said, “I think like any other players, we will do our preparation around them, come up with whatever tactics that we come up with."

By : IANS | Updated at : 29 Nov 2025 04:40 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Ranchi: South Africa captain Temba Bavuma said it will be exciting to be part of a different kind of energy on the field when India stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are present for the ODI series opener, to be held at the JSCA International Stadium on Sunday.

With Rohit and Kohli back in action after playing in the ODI series against Australia in October, the chatter has been huge over whether the veteran duo can sustain their form and fitness to feature in the 50-over World Cup two years from now.

For now, everyone’s focus will be on how the duo fare against the Bavuma-led Proteas in Ranchi, Raipur and Visakhapatnam. “I think it's exciting, right? It's exciting for the locals, having the two living legends come back and play on Indian soil for a while.”

“So it's exciting for us to be a part of a different type of energy when those two big guys are around. So it's something that we'll be looking forward to,” said Bavuma in a video posted by Star Sports on their Instagram account on Saturday.

Asked about the plans South Africa will have for getting the better of the veteran batting duo, Bavuma said, “I think like any other players, we will do our preparation around them, come up with whatever tactics that we come up with. But we know that the energy is going to be a little bit different, but it's an exciting one.”

“From a captaincy point of view, I don't think much really changes for my side. I think you obviously want to lead with the bat, and then you want to lead the guys out there tactically on the field. So, nothing really, I don't think much really changes,” he added.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 29 Nov 2025 04:40 PM (IST)
Virat Kohli Temba Bavuma IND Vs SA ODI Series India Vs South Africa ROHIT SHARMA
