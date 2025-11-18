Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketMohammed Kaif Claims 'No Backing, Everyone Playing In Fear' In Team India

Mohammed Kaif Claims 'No Backing, Everyone Playing In Fear' In Team India

Mohammed Kaif also questioned India’s preparation for spin conditions, noting that Washington Sundar’s experience on Chennai’s turning tracks gave him an edge.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 18 Nov 2025 12:13 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Following India’s 30-run defeat to South Africa in Kolkata Test, the team is under heavy scrutiny for their batting collapse on a challenging spin-friendly pitch.

Former cricketer Mohammad Kaif has voiced strong concerns, claiming that the Indian team is operating in an “atmosphere of fear and insecurity.”

He pointed to examples like Sarfaraz Khan, who was dropped despite scoring a century, and Sai Sudarshan, who made 87 runs yet was omitted from the next Test. According to Kaif, such decisions erode players’ confidence across the board.

“Whichever players are playing, they don’t have a feeling that someone is standing for them. Koi backing nahi hai, sab darr ke khel rahe hain. (There is no backing; everyone is playing with fear.) Sab dar ke khel rahe hain, koi khul ke nahi khel raha (Everyone is playing in fear, nobody is playing with freedom).

“If Sarfaraz Khan’s place is not confirmed after 100 scoring a hundred. Even after scoring 100, he’s not able to make a comeback. Sai Sudharsan scored 87. He won’t play the next Test match. I think there is a lot of confusion in this team,” he added.

“Players ko apne pe belief kam ho gaya hai, thoda insecurity bhi aa gyi hai (Players are not believing in themselves, there is insecurity as well). When there is insecurity and you come to play at turning tracks, you won’t be able to do well,” he mentioned.

Kaif also questioned India’s preparation for spin conditions, noting that Washington Sundar’s experience on Chennai’s turning tracks gave him an edge. He suggested that if Sudarshan had batted at number three, India might have had a stronger chance to win.

The ex-India player criticized frequent changes in the lineup and inconsistent selection as factors undermining players’ natural games.

“Why did Sundar play well? He comes from Chennai. He has grown by playing on turning tracks, he knows how to use his feet and which balls to play with soft hands. How to keep the bottom hand.”

“Sai Sudharsan also comes from Chennai. If he were there at No. 3 and Sundar at No. 8, you would have won this Test match. He plays spin very well. Sudharsan comes from Chennai. He’s in form and scored 87. He’s not there in the playing XI,” Kaif added.

With the second Test starting on Friday, India faces a crucial challenge to regroup and implement a clear strategy to salvage the series.

Published at : 18 Nov 2025 12:13 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs South Africa Mohammed Kaif IND Vs SA SA Vs IND IND Vs SA 2nd Test India Vs South Africa Test Series
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Delhi Courts, Schools Receive Bomb Threat; All Evacuated
Delhi Courts, Schools Receive Bomb Threat; All Evacuated
Andhra Pradesh
Top Maoist Commander Madvi Hidma, Linked To 26 Attacks, Killed In Encounter
Top Maoist Commander Madvi Hidma, Linked To 26 Attacks, Killed In Encounter
Cities
ED Raids Al-Falah University Amid Probe Into Terror Funding
ED Raids Al-Falah University Amid Probe Into Terror Funding
India
Naxalite Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In Chhattisgarh's Sukma
Naxalite Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In Chhattisgarh's Sukma
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Elections: PM Modi Urges Other State Government to Prioritize Development, criticize RJD's Jungle Raj
Bihar Elections: PM Modi Claims Bihar Poll Verdict a
Breaking: NIA Arrests Amir Rashid As Major Suicide-Car-Bomb Plot Unravels In Delhi Blast
Breaking: Nitish Kumar Set To Resign As NDA Accelerates Government Formation In Bihar
Breaking: Nitish Kumar To Resign, NDA Plans 20 November Swearing-In With Modi Presence
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
OPINION | Bihar After The Storm: What The BJP Won And What Nitish Kumar Still Holds
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget