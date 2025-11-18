Following India’s 30-run defeat to South Africa in Kolkata Test, the team is under heavy scrutiny for their batting collapse on a challenging spin-friendly pitch.

Former cricketer Mohammad Kaif has voiced strong concerns, claiming that the Indian team is operating in an “atmosphere of fear and insecurity.”

He pointed to examples like Sarfaraz Khan, who was dropped despite scoring a century, and Sai Sudarshan, who made 87 runs yet was omitted from the next Test. According to Kaif, such decisions erode players’ confidence across the board.

“Whichever players are playing, they don’t have a feeling that someone is standing for them. Koi backing nahi hai, sab darr ke khel rahe hain. (There is no backing; everyone is playing with fear.) Sab dar ke khel rahe hain, koi khul ke nahi khel raha (Everyone is playing in fear, nobody is playing with freedom).

“If Sarfaraz Khan’s place is not confirmed after 100 scoring a hundred. Even after scoring 100, he’s not able to make a comeback. Sai Sudharsan scored 87. He won’t play the next Test match. I think there is a lot of confusion in this team,” he added.

“Players ko apne pe belief kam ho gaya hai, thoda insecurity bhi aa gyi hai (Players are not believing in themselves, there is insecurity as well). When there is insecurity and you come to play at turning tracks, you won’t be able to do well,” he mentioned.

Kaif also questioned India’s preparation for spin conditions, noting that Washington Sundar’s experience on Chennai’s turning tracks gave him an edge. He suggested that if Sudarshan had batted at number three, India might have had a stronger chance to win.

The ex-India player criticized frequent changes in the lineup and inconsistent selection as factors undermining players’ natural games.

“Why did Sundar play well? He comes from Chennai. He has grown by playing on turning tracks, he knows how to use his feet and which balls to play with soft hands. How to keep the bottom hand.”

“Sai Sudharsan also comes from Chennai. If he were there at No. 3 and Sundar at No. 8, you would have won this Test match. He plays spin very well. Sudharsan comes from Chennai. He’s in form and scored 87. He’s not there in the playing XI,” Kaif added.

With the second Test starting on Friday, India faces a crucial challenge to regroup and implement a clear strategy to salvage the series.