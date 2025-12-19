IND vs SA: Hardik Pandya At Ahmedabad T20, Mahika's Mood Sparks Curiosity - Watch

The fifth T20 match between India and South Africa is set to take place today at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, with both teams having arrived in the city on Thursday.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya was accompanied by his girlfriend, Mahika Sharma.

The duo traveled together from Lucknow, but at the Ahmedabad airport, they had to part ways, and Mahika’s reaction sparked speculation among fans that she was disappointed.

Following his separation from his wife, Hardik Pandya has grown close to Mahika Sharma. The pair have been frequently seen together in recent times, and Mahika has now been spotted accompanying him during the ongoing international series.

A video circulating online shows Hardik walking out of the airport with his arm around Mahika’s shoulder, although the two had to separate once outside.

Earlier in the series, Hardik and Mahika were also seen together in Lucknow. Upon arriving in Ahmedabad, Mahika accompanied the team to the airport. When Hardik boarded the team bus, he assisted Mahika into a car that took her to the hotel. Observers noted her expressions at the time, which suggested she was a little disappointed to be separated from him.

Who is Mahika Sharma?

Mahika Sharma is an Indian model, actress, and fitness influencer from Delhi. She has recently been in the spotlight due to her alleged relationship with Hardik Pandya and has appeared in several music videos.

