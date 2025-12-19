Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is facing mounting criticism after a video showing him touching a Muslim woman doctor’s hijab during a government function went viral, triggering outrage across political lines. Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has now weighed in, expressing strong displeasure and demanding that Kumar apologise directly to the doctor involved.

The incident took place at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat during a recent event where appointment letters were being distributed to AYUSH doctors. Among the recipients was a Muslim woman doctor. As Kumar handed over the appointment letter, he appeared to touch her veil. The moment, captured on camera, quickly spread on social media, prompting widespread condemnation.

‘This Is Not About Religion Alone’

Speaking to news agency ANI, Omar Abdullah said the issue went beyond religion and struck at the basic question of respect for women. He argued that even setting aside the fact that the doctor was Muslim and wearing a hijab, no one had the right to touch a woman or interfere with her clothing.

“Even if you forget for a second that she was a Muslim woman wearing a hijab, how is it acceptable to raise a hand towards a woman or touch her clothes?” Abdullah said. “Would you do this? I would never do it. Then why did he feel the need to touch her clothing?”

Abdullah also noted reports suggesting that the woman doctor was so distressed by the incident that she no longer wished to accept her appointment letter and was considering not joining government service at all. He described this as deeply troubling and urged the Bihar chief minister to take responsibility.

Call for Apology, BJP Defence Sparks Fresh Anger

Abdullah said Nitish Kumar should first acknowledge his mistake, then personally call the doctor and apologise. He added that efforts should be made to persuade her to reconsider her decision and join public service, where she could serve people.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party MP Giriraj Singh defended Kumar’s conduct, arguing that anyone receiving an appointment letter should show their face. He questioned whether India was an Islamic country and claimed that Nitish Kumar had acted like a guardian. Singh further remarked that it was up to the woman whether she accepted the government job or “went to hell,” a comment that intensified the controversy.

Reacting sharply to Singh’s remarks, Abdullah said such responses were exactly what one had come to expect from the BJP. He posed a pointed question: would the party have reacted the same way if the incident involved a Hindu woman’s veil in states like Haryana or Rajasthan?

“If I had removed the ghoonghat of a Hindu woman, imagine the uproar,” Abdullah said. “If a Muslim leader had done that to a Hindu woman, there would have been massive outrage. But because this doctor is Muslim, the BJP’s reaction is different.”

Abdullah concluded by saying that the contrasting responses revealed a clear double standard, adding that little more could be expected from the party beyond this.