How To Get IND vs SA 4th T20I Ticket Refund: All You Need To Know

Fans had outpoured in large numbers at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow to witness the IND vs SA 4th T20I.

All the action seen in the series till then had built the promise of an intense clash. However, they were left extremely disappointed when substantial fog build-up resulted in the match being abandoned without even the toss taking place.

Luckily, The Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA) has confirmed that all tickets for the match will be refunded through respective purchase platforms. Read on for more details.

IND vs SA Lucknow T20I: How To Get Ticket Refund Online

Prem Manohar Gupta, UPCA Secretary, explained that those who purchased their match tickets online will get their refunds through the original mode of payment, and has advised ticket holders to track their emails for refund-related notifications.

"Spectators who booked tickets online will receive a refund through their original mode of payment. Refund-related notifications will be sent to the registered email addresses. Ticket holders are advised to regularly monitor their emails for further updates."

IND vs SA 4th T20I: How To Get Ticket Refund Offline

Those who purchased their India vs South Africa T20I ticket offline will need to head back to the Ekana Cricket Stadium and collect their refund from the box office at Gate No. 2.

The timings to collect ticket refunds are between 11:00 AM and 6:00 PM on December 20, 21, and 22, 2025. Note that you must carry a government ID and the physical ticket without yourself.

What's Next In The IND vs SA T20I Series?

After the fog-abandoned match in Lucknow, India will take on South Africa in Ahmedabad at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

This will be the fifth and final clash of the series, which India lead 2-1, and is scheduled to be played today, December 19, 2025 from 7:00 PM onwards.

