IND vs SA 4th T20I: Date, Start Time, Venue, Live Streaming Details

IND vs SA 4th T20I date, time, venue, live streaming: India and South Africa are locked in a five-match T20I series, with the hosts currently leading 2-1. India will aim to clinch the series by taking an unassailable advantage in the fourth match, while South Africa will be desperate to level the contest and stay alive.

Here’s everything you need to know about India vs South Africa 4th T20I.

When is IND vs SA 4th T20I?

The fourth T20 match between India and South Africa will be played on December 17.

Where is IND vs SA 4th T20I?

IND vs SA 4th T20I match will take place at Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.

What time will IND vs SA 4th T20I match take place?

IND vs SA 4th T20I match will begin at 7:00 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 6:30 PM IST.

IND vs SA 4th T20I match Live Telecast and Streaming

TV Broadcast: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Jio Hotstar app and website (available on Android and iOS)

IND vs SA T20 Series 2025: Current Status

The five-match T20 International series between India and South Africa is currently poised with India leading 2-1 after three matches.

India convincingly won the opening game in Cuttack. However, South Africa fought back strongly in the second T20I in New Chandigarh, securing a victory to level the series.

India regained the lead in the third match in Dharamshala with a dominant performance, winning by seven wickets. The victory was set up by a superb bowling display, which bundled out the Proteas for just 117. Hardik Pandya also achieved a significant milestone, becoming the first Indian player to record 1,000+ runs and 100+ wickets in T20Is.

The action moves to Lucknow for the fourth T20 on Wednesday.

India Squad

Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Washington Sundar.

South Africa Squad

Aiden Markram (c), Dewald Brevis, Tony de Zorzi, Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Marco Jansen, Quinton de Kock (wk), Donovan Ferreira (wk), Tristan Stubbs, Ottniel Baartman, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje.