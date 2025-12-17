IND vs SA 4th T20: Fog Delay Could Favor India - Here's Why

The fourth T20 between India and South Africa at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow faced a delayed start due to heavy fog. If the match ends up being abandoned, it would work in favor of Suryakumar Yadav and his team, who currently lead the series 2-1.

What Happens if IND vs SA 4th T20 is Abandoned?

India claimed victory in the first match of the five-match T20 series. After losing in Cuttack, South Africa bounced back in New Chandigarh to level the series 1-1.

Team India then took a 2-1 lead by winning the third T20 in Dharamshala. A win in the fourth match today could have allowed South Africa to level the series again.

However, if the fourth T20 is abandoned, India would be in a safer position. Even if South Africa wins the fifth and final T20, they would only be able to draw the five-match T20 series, removing the immediate threat of losing the T20 series for India.

India’s Record at Ekana Stadium

The Indian team has played three T20 Internationals at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, winning all three.

Afghanistan has also hosted three matches at this venue. Of the six T20Is played here in total, the team batting second has managed to win only once, highlighting the advantage of setting the target first.

Will IND vs SA 4th T20 Match Still Be a Full 20 Overs?

The fourth T20 between India and South Africa was scheduled to begin at 7 PM, but as of 9:00 PM, the game had yet to start.

If play does commence, it is expected to begin roughly one and a half hours behind schedule. According to cricket rules, the number of overs is reduced to compensate for time lost. As a result, the likelihood of the match being played as a full 20-over contest is very low.

