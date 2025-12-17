Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketIPL 2026 Auction: Five All-Rounders Who Earned Big-Money Contracts

IPL 2026 Auction: Five All-Rounders Who Earned Big-Money Contracts

Several foreign all-rounders emerged as the biggest winners, securing multi-crore deals.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 17 Dec 2025 07:48 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

IPL 2026 auction has wrapped up, with franchises purchasing a total of 77 players. Teams collectively spent ₹215.45 crore during the auction, with overseas players attracting significant attention and commanding premium prices.

Several foreign all-rounders emerged as the biggest winners, securing multi-crore deals.

Cameron Green

Australian all-rounder Cameron Green became the most expensive overseas signing in IPL history after being snapped up by Kolkata Knight Riders for ₹25.20 crore.

Chennai Super Kings were also in the race, but KKR eventually sealed the deal. Green has featured in 29 IPL matches so far, scoring 707 runs at an impressive strike rate of 153.70, including one century and two half-centuries.

Liam Livingstone

England’s power-packed all-rounder Liam Livingstone went unsold in the opening round but sparked intense bidding when his name reappeared. Sunrisers Hyderabad secured his services for ₹13 crore, a massive jump from his base price of ₹2 crore.

Lucknow Super Giants also pushed the bidding close, stopping at ₹12.80 crore.

Jason Holder

West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder attracted strong interest from multiple franchises before being picked up by Gujarat Titans for ₹7 crore. A bidding contest between Gujarat and Chennai Super Kings drove up the price, well above his base price of ₹2 crore.

Ben Dwarshuis

Australian all-rounder Ben Dwarshuis was signed by Punjab Kings for ₹4.40 crore. With a base price of ₹1 crore, his value rose sharply following a bidding battle with Gujarat Titans, which PBKS ultimately won.

Kyle Jamieson

The final overseas all-rounder to find a buyer was New Zealand’s Kyle Jamieson. After going unsold in the first round, he was picked up by Delhi Capitals for ₹2 crore in the later stages of the auction.

Also on ABP Live | Five-Match T20 Series: This Team Set To Tour India - Full Schedule Inside

Also on ABP Live | Lionel Messi Shares Emotional Note On India Visit

Published at : 17 Dec 2025 07:48 PM (IST)
Tags :
IPL Auction IPL Indian Premier League IPL 2026 INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE IPL 2026 Auction
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Delhi NCR
Old Vehicles To Face Action In Delhi-NCR As SC Lifts Protection
Old Vehicles To Face Action In Delhi-NCR As SC Lifts Protection
Punjab
Punjab Panchayat Results: AAP Wins 3 Seats in Kapurthala, Leads Statewide
Punjab Panchayat Results: AAP Wins 3 Seats in Kapurthala, Leads Statewide
States
Kabaddi Player Murder Case: Gangster Harpinder Singh Killed In Mohali Encounter
Kabaddi Player Murder Case: Gangster Harpinder Singh Killed In Mohali Encounter
World
Imran Khan ‘Held In Death Cell’ At Pakistan's Adiala Jail, Sons Share Chilling Account
Imran Khan ‘Held In Death Cell’ At Pakistan's Adiala Jail, Sons Share Chilling Account
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Rahul Gandhi Arrives in Berlin, Receives Warm Welcome at Airport
Breaking: Eight Children Injured as Speeding Vehicle Hits School Van in Jaipur
PM Modi In Ethopian Parliament: India, Ethiopia Elevate Ties to Strategic Partnership, Strengthen Trade, Technology, and Agriculture
PM Praliamentry Address: PM Modi Praises Ethiopia’s Heritage, Strengthens Ties in Parliamentary Address
Goa NightClub Fire : Luthra Brothers Reach Goa, to Be Produced Before Court Today
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Tech
ABP Live Tech
OPINION | Does Imposition Of US Tariffs Present A Strategic Opportunity For India’s Energy Security?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget