IPL 2026 Auction: Five All-Rounders Who Earned Big-Money Contracts

IPL 2026 auction has wrapped up, with franchises purchasing a total of 77 players. Teams collectively spent ₹215.45 crore during the auction, with overseas players attracting significant attention and commanding premium prices.

Several foreign all-rounders emerged as the biggest winners, securing multi-crore deals.

Cameron Green

Australian all-rounder Cameron Green became the most expensive overseas signing in IPL history after being snapped up by Kolkata Knight Riders for ₹25.20 crore.

Chennai Super Kings were also in the race, but KKR eventually sealed the deal. Green has featured in 29 IPL matches so far, scoring 707 runs at an impressive strike rate of 153.70, including one century and two half-centuries.

Liam Livingstone

England’s power-packed all-rounder Liam Livingstone went unsold in the opening round but sparked intense bidding when his name reappeared. Sunrisers Hyderabad secured his services for ₹13 crore, a massive jump from his base price of ₹2 crore.

Lucknow Super Giants also pushed the bidding close, stopping at ₹12.80 crore.

Jason Holder

West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder attracted strong interest from multiple franchises before being picked up by Gujarat Titans for ₹7 crore. A bidding contest between Gujarat and Chennai Super Kings drove up the price, well above his base price of ₹2 crore.

Ben Dwarshuis

Australian all-rounder Ben Dwarshuis was signed by Punjab Kings for ₹4.40 crore. With a base price of ₹1 crore, his value rose sharply following a bidding battle with Gujarat Titans, which PBKS ultimately won.

Kyle Jamieson

The final overseas all-rounder to find a buyer was New Zealand’s Kyle Jamieson. After going unsold in the first round, he was picked up by Delhi Capitals for ₹2 crore in the later stages of the auction.

