IND vs SA 2nd Test: Shubman Gill Ruled Out, Rishabh Pant Captains

Rishabh Pant has been named India's captain for their second and final Test match of the series against South Africa.

The contest kicks off at 9:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) on Saturday, November 22, 2025 in Guwahati at the ACA Stadium.

Shubman Gill, who is India's regular Test captain, will miss this match after sustaining a neck spasm-related injury during the first match, which was being played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Shubman Gill Off To Mumbai For Injury Assessment: BCCI

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has released a statement explaining the decision:

"Team India captain Shubman Gill, who suffered a neck injury during the first Test against South Africa, has been ruled out of the second Test in Guwahati."

"Unfortunately, he was not fully fit to feature in the 2nd Test and will head to Mumbai for further assessment of his injury. Rishabh Pant will lead the team in the 2nd Test in Gill's absence." the official statement continued.

Pant had stepped in as the stand-in skipper for the hosts once Shubman Gill was ruled out of the 1st IND vs SA Test match.

He has plenty of experience in the longest format of the game, and even as captain, having led the Delhi Capitals (DC) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Who Replaces Gill In India's Squad?

Top order batsman Sai Sudharsan, and batting all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy have been somewhat regulars for India in Tests in this cycle of the World Test Championship.

Both were benched in the first IND vs SA Test, in Kolkata, but now with Gill ruled out have a chance to step in.

The decision should ultimately rest on what the team is looking for in the upcoming contest - an extra fast bowling option, for which Reddy could be ideal, or a pure batting option up top, for which Sudharsan would be a better choice.

