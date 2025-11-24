Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IND vs SA 2nd Test: India Bowled Out On 201, No Follow-On Imposed

India fall 288 runs short of South Africa's 1st innings score in the on-going IND vs SA 2nd Test in Guwahati. Temba Bavuma decides to bat again late on Day 3.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 24 Nov 2025 03:43 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

South Africa has bowled India out on the score of 201. They scored 489 runs in the 1st innings, a score that the home side failed to chase down miserably.

In an interesting turn of events, the Proteas' captain, Temba Bavuma, refused to impose a Follow-On, which would have seen India bat again trailing the high score.

Bavuma took a while in taking this call, consulting his team and then the coaching staff. 

South Africa will now post a total for India to chase on the final few days of the Test match, and given that they will come in to bat with a 288-run lead, the total is expected to be huge.

Marco Jansen Rips Through Indian Batting Order

South African fast bowler Marco Jansen has made a great case for winning the Player of the Match already. 

He scored 93 in the first innings, dealing in boundaries, and now with the ball in the second innings, got no less than 6 wickets. 

Dhruv Jurel, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav, and Jasprit Bumrah were all his victims, that too on a surface that looked great for batting early on.

Washington Sundar's Fight In Vain

Washington Sundar, once again, had a great outing with the bat, considering that he is a spin-bowling all-rounder.

He was sent out to bat on number 3 in Kolkata, and impressed in both innings, despite India losing.

Sundar was demoted in the batting order in the second Test, but still emerged as one of the top scorers in the side, hitting 48 off 92 deliveries, an innings which included 2 fours and even a six.

Him and Kuldeep Yadav put on a 50+ run partnership, fighting to avoid a Follow On, but were unable to achieve the goal eventually.

Nevertheless, South Africa themselves decided not to impose a Follow-On, as mentioned earlier, and will come out to bat again today in a bit.

Published at : 24 Nov 2025 03:29 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs South Africa IND Vs SA Rishabh Pant IND Vs SA 2nd Test India Vs South Africa Test Temba Bavuma Ind Vs Sa 2nd Test Score Marco Jansen
