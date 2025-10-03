Will Indian Women's Team Shake Hands With Pakistan In World Cup?

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketWill Indian Women's Team Shake Hands With Pakistan In World Cup?

Given the present political climate between India and Pakistan, it seems unlikely that the teams will exchange handshakes during the Women’s ODI World Cup.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 03 Oct 2025 11:17 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

India and Pakistan are set to clash on October 5 in Colombo during the Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025. The encounter is already under the spotlight due to political sensitivities.

Recently, BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia addressed whether the Indian women’s team would shake hands with their Pakistani counterparts, noting that a handshake, like in the men’s Asia Cup, is not guaranteed.

"I cannot forecast anything, but our relationship with that particular hostile country is the same; there is no change in the last week," Saikia told BBC Stumped.

"India will play that match against Pakistan in Colombo, and all cricket protocols will be followed. I can only assure that whatever is in the MCC regulations of cricket, that will be done. Whether there will be handshakes, whether there will be hugging, I cannot assure you of anything at this moment," he further said.

"The BCCI is aligned with the government, and there will be no customary handshake at the toss, no photo-shoot with the match referee, and no end-of-game handshakes. The policy followed by the men will also be implemented by the women," a BCCI source told PTI on condition of anonymity.

India-Pakistan women’s clash carries significance both on and off the field. Attention will now be on captain Harmanpreet Kaur and her team to see whether they maintain a distance like the men’s side or follow traditional gestures of sportsmanship.

The match is notable not only for cricketing rivalry but also for the delicate political context surrounding it. Given the present political climate between India and Pakistan, it seems unlikely that the teams will exchange handshakes during the Women’s ODI World Cup.

India and Pakistan will face each other in Women’s ODI World Cup on October 5 in Colombo.

Published at : 03 Oct 2025 11:17 AM (IST)
BCCI IND Vs PAK India VS Pakistan Women ODI World Cup Womens World Cup 2025 Devjit Saikia
