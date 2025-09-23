Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketWatch: Suryakumar Yadav Drops New Video Amidst Pakistan Match Controversy

Watch: Suryakumar Yadav Drops New Video Amidst Pakistan Match Controversy

Taking over the T20I captaincy from Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav has guided India brilliantly so far.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 23 Sep 2025 02:49 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

As Asia Cup 2025 unfolds, Team India has been in sensational form, continuing their unbeaten run with style. Their Super Four campaign began with a commanding win over arch-rivals Pakistan, setting the tone for the next stage of the tournament.

The Indian camp looks relaxed and cheerful, with captain Suryakumar Yadav leading the way both on and off the field.

Adding a touch of fun, Surya introduced fans to a new companion named Entertainment.

Surya’s off-field ‘Entertainment’ moment

Taking over the T20I captaincy from Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav has guided India brilliantly so far. After defeating UAE in their opening match, India carried the momentum into the Super Four, where they dismantled Pakistan in the opening clash.

While SKY’s six-hitting fireworks light up the field, his playful side surfaced on social media.

He shared a video with his dog, Entertainment, starting with the phrase “Ye Kutta Bolta Hai.”

In the clip, SKY pretended to have a humorous exchange with his furry friend, whose funny reactions had fans in splits. The video went viral instantly, showing a lighter side of India’s skipper.

Watch Video

India eyeing the big prize

As defending champions, India have made a perfect start with consecutive wins over UAE and Pakistan. Their Super Four journey began with another dominant win against their traditional rivals, strengthening their position at the top. It also marked India’s seventh straight white-ball victory over Pakistan since the 2022 T20 World Cup.

However, the mission is far from over. With matches against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka still ahead, India will need to keep up their form to book a place in the final and move one step closer to retaining the Asia Cup crown.

Also on ABP Live | Asia Cup 2025 Final Race: Why Pakistan's Hopes Now Depend On India's Victory

Published at : 23 Sep 2025 02:49 PM (IST)
Tags :
Suryakumar Yadav Asia Cup IND Vs PAK Suryakumar Yadav Video Asia Cup 2025 India VS Pakistan
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Five Electrocuted As Kolkata Floods After Heavy Rains; Metro & Train Services Disrupted
Five Electrocuted As Kolkata Floods After Heavy Rains; Metro & Train Services Disrupted
Cities
Azam Khan Walks Out Of Sitapur Jail After 2 Years
Azam Khan Walks Out Of Sitapur Jail After 2 Years
Entertainment
Katrina Kaif Flaunts Baby Bump As She And Vicky Kaushal Expect First Child
It’s Official! Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal Announce Pregnancy With Adorable Post
Celebrities
Zubeen Garg's Wife Breaks Down As Assam's Beloved Singer Laid To Rest With 21-Gun Salute
Zubeen Garg's Wife Breaks Down As Assam's Beloved Singer Laid To Rest With 21-Gun Salute
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Azam Khan Released from Sitapur Jail, Heads to Rampur Amid Political Buzz | ABP NEWS
Azam Khan Released After 23 Months From Sitapur Jail, Heads to Rampur
Belagavi Tension: Truck Set on Fire Over Cow Meat Allegations by Hindu Activists | ABP NEWS
Akhilesh Yadav Welcomes Azam Khan’s Release, Calls It Justice And A Victory For Samajwadis
‘I Love Mohammed’ Row Spreads Beyond Kanpur, Protests, Violence And Bulldozer Action In UP & Uttarakhand
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Zubeen Garg: Remembering The Eternal Voice Of Assam & The Soul Of A People
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget