Watch: Suryakumar Yadav Drops New Video Amidst Pakistan Match Controversy

As Asia Cup 2025 unfolds, Team India has been in sensational form, continuing their unbeaten run with style. Their Super Four campaign began with a commanding win over arch-rivals Pakistan, setting the tone for the next stage of the tournament.

The Indian camp looks relaxed and cheerful, with captain Suryakumar Yadav leading the way both on and off the field.

Adding a touch of fun, Surya introduced fans to a new companion named Entertainment.

Surya’s off-field ‘Entertainment’ moment

Taking over the T20I captaincy from Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav has guided India brilliantly so far. After defeating UAE in their opening match, India carried the momentum into the Super Four, where they dismantled Pakistan in the opening clash.

While SKY’s six-hitting fireworks light up the field, his playful side surfaced on social media.

He shared a video with his dog, Entertainment, starting with the phrase “Ye Kutta Bolta Hai.”

In the clip, SKY pretended to have a humorous exchange with his furry friend, whose funny reactions had fans in splits. The video went viral instantly, showing a lighter side of India’s skipper.

Watch Video

Bhow ❌ Bhau ☑️ pic.twitter.com/PzCKii59Za — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) September 22, 2025

India eyeing the big prize

As defending champions, India have made a perfect start with consecutive wins over UAE and Pakistan. Their Super Four journey began with another dominant win against their traditional rivals, strengthening their position at the top. It also marked India’s seventh straight white-ball victory over Pakistan since the 2022 T20 World Cup.

However, the mission is far from over. With matches against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka still ahead, India will need to keep up their form to book a place in the final and move one step closer to retaining the Asia Cup crown.

