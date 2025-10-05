Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketIND vs PAK: Smriti Mandhana Misses Chance To Break 28-Year-Old World Record

IND vs PAK: Smriti Mandhana Misses Chance To Break 28-Year-Old World Record

Had Smriti Mandhana scored 43 runs against Pakistan, she would have surpassed the record for most ODI runs in a calendar year.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 05 Oct 2025 05:22 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Smriti Mandhana has struggled to find form in 2025 Women’s World Cup. After a modest performance against Sri Lanka in the opening match, she again fell short against Pakistan, scoring just 23 runs. This innings cost her the chance to break a major world record in ODIs.

Mandhana Fails to Break ODI Runs Record

Had Mandhana scored 43 runs against Pakistan, she would have surpassed the record for most ODI runs in a calendar year, currently held by Australia’s Belinda Clark, who scored 970 runs in 1997.

With 928 runs in 2025 so far, Mandhana remains second on the all-time list, ahead of South Africa’s Lara Woolworth (882 in 2022) and New Zealand’s Debbie Hockley (880 in 1997). She also missed out on becoming only the second Indian to cross 5,000 ODI runs in her career.

Before the World Cup, Smriti Mandhana was in exceptional form during India’s three-match ODI series against Australia. She scored two centuries and one half-century, with innings of 58, 117, and 125 runs, showing her class and consistency.

Despite her World Cup struggles, Mandhana remains a key batter for India and could reclaim her record-breaking form in the upcoming matches.

IND vs PAK - What has happened so far...

At the time of writing this article, India reached 122/3 after 28 overs, with Jemimah and Harleen Deol at the crease. Harleen is approaching a well-earned half-century. The match faced a brief interruption due to an unexpected surge of flies and insects at the stadium.

Earlier, after Pakistan elected to bowl, India’s openers Pratika Rawal (31) and Smriti Mandhana (23) couldn’t capitalize on solid starts. Tensions between the teams continued as India captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Pakistan skipper Fatima Sana once again skipped the traditional handshake at the toss.

India playing XI: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Renuka Singh Thakur, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani.

Pakistan playing XI: Muneeba Ali, Sadaf Shamas, Sidra Amin, Rameen Shamim, Aliya Riaz, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Fatima Sana (c), Natalia Pervaiz, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal.

Published at : 05 Oct 2025 05:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
Smriti Mandhana IND Vs PAK Smriti Mandhana World Record IND Vs PAK 2025 India VS Pakistan Womens World Cup 2025 Most ODI Runs In A Calendar Year Belinda Clark Record India Women Cricket News Smriti Mandhana Performance
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
20 Killed In Massive Landslides Triggered By Rains In Darjeeling — Latest Updates
20 Killed In Massive Landslides Triggered By Rains In Darjeeling — Latest Updates
Election 2025
Bihar Election: CEC Gyanesh Kumar Confirms Polls To Be Held Before This Date, Says Nationwide SIR To Follow
Bihar Election: CEC Gyanesh Kumar Confirms Polls To Be Held Before This Date, Says Nationwide SIR To Follow
Cricket
IND vs PAK: No Handshakes Between Captains Ahead Of ICC Women's World Cup Clash
IND vs PAK: No Handshakes Between Captains Ahead Of ICC Women's World Cup Clash
India
Air India Amritsar-Birmingham Flight Detects RAT Deployment Mid-Air, Lands Safely
Air India Amritsar-Birmingham Flight Detects RAT Deployment Mid-Air, Lands Safely
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Multi-State Violence, Disasters And Election Stir Shake Bihar And Several States Update!!!
Breaking: Tragic Spate Of Violence And Disasters Across States — Elections, Murders, Fires, And Protests
Breaking: Shooter Injures Two; Hamza At Large As Prayagraj Car Hits Immersion Crowd — Six Injured On
Alert: Deadly Cough Syrup Claims 11 Lives Across States, Violence Erupts In Chhindwara
Shocking: Drunk Man And Chain-Snatcher Caught On Railway Tracks In Separate Incidents
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget