Salman Ali Agha vs Suryakumar Yadav: Net Worth Battle - Who's Richer?

With Asia Cup 2025 in full swing, fans are not only curious about performances on the field but also about the financial stature of their cricketing heroes.

Two stars in the spotlight are Pakistan’s T20 captain Salman Ali Agha and India’s stylish batter Suryakumar Yadav. Let’s see who is wealthier.

Salman Ali Agha

The Pakistani all-rounder has quickly become a key figure in international cricket. As of 2025, his estimated net worth is ₹40 crore (~$5 million USD). His income comes from multiple sources:

PCB Central Contract: Category C contract earns him roughly ₹6.3 lakh per month.

Franchise Leagues: Participation in PSL and other T20 leagues adds a significant chunk.

Endorsements: Deals with sports brands and lifestyle products further boost his earnings.

Match Fees: Payments from international and domestic games contribute steadily.

Suryakumar Yadav

India’s T20 batting maestro, famous for his 360-degree shot-making, is far ahead in financial terms. His current net worth is estimated at ₹60–65 crore (~$7–8 million USD).

BCCI Contract: Handsome annual retainer plus match fees.

IPL Salary: A consistent big earner in the IPL, fetching multi-crore contracts.

Brand Endorsements: Endorses multiple national and international brands.

Other Ventures: SKY also benefits from prize money, bonuses, and investments.

Who’s Richer?

In this net worth face-off, Suryakumar Yadav clearly leads with nearly ₹20–25 crore more wealth than Salman Ali Agha. While Agha is still in the early stages of his career as Pakistan’s T20 captain, SKY’s established IPL presence and brand endorsements give him the financial edge.

In short, Suryakumar Yadav is richer, but Salman Ali Agha’s rapid rise hints that his numbers could soar in the coming years.

Ind vs Pak on Sunday!

IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 clash promises high drama as two arch-rivals meet in Dubai on Sunday. Fans anticipate a thrilling contest with pride and crucial points at stake.