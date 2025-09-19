Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Pakistan Under ICC Scrutiny for Misconduct And PMOA Violations In Asia Cup: Report

Pakistan's protest and actions ahead of their Asia Cup match vs UAE on Wednesday might have attracted scrutiny from ICC regarding misconduct and PMOA violations.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 19 Sep 2025 06:59 PM (IST)

The International Cricket Council (ICC) might take strict action against the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) following their recent behavior.

According to a report by the PTI, Sanjog Gupta, CEO of the ICC, has sent an email to the PCB for misconduct and multiple violations of the Player and Match Officials Area (PMOA) protocols ahead of Pakistan's Asia Cup 2025 match vs UAE. 

Pakistan under ICC scrutiny?

During the IND vs PAK match on September 14, 2025, the Indian captain, Suryakumar Yadav, refused to shake hands with Pakistan's skipper, Salman Ali Agha, at the toss. Even after the match, all the Indian players did the same with their counterparts in green.

The PCB then reportedly complained against match referee Andy Pycroft for having not communicated about the handshake refusal to the ICC, and sought his removal from the position.

They even delayed their match against the UAE on September 17 due to these protests. This appears to have led to a meeting between the Pakistan head coach, captain and Pycroft in the PMOA right before that game.

Now, it should be noted that the PMOA is a very restricted area and filming videos inside is not allowed. However, the said meeting was filmed and its video, albeit without any audio, was also uploaded on social media. 

This violation of the PMOA protocol seems to have landed the Pakistani board in trouble from the ICC.

Has any action been taken against Pakistan?

No action has been taken against the Pakistan cricket team so far. They have qualified for the Super 4s stage of the ACC Asia Cup, and are scheduled to meet India once again in that round.

This encounter is set to take place on September 21, 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. 

Check out: IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025: Pycroft Reportedly Told of No Handshake Just Before Toss

Published at : 19 Sep 2025 06:59 PM (IST)
Tags :
PCB Pakistan Cricket ICC Asia Cup Andy Pycroft Asia Cup 2025 ICC Pakistan PCB PMOA Violation Pakistan Match Referee Asia Cup Match Referee
Read more
