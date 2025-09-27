Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketIND vs PAK Final: Predicted Playing XIs For Asia Cup 2025 Clash

IND vs PAK Final: Predicted Playing XIs For Asia Cup 2025 Clash

India march into the title clash unbeaten, though not without concerns. Their middle and lower order has been inconsistent, leaving much of the scoring burden on Abhishek Sharma.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 27 Sep 2025 04:22 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

For the very first time in Asia Cup history, arch-rivals India and Pakistan will lock horns in the grand finale.

Broadcasters couldn’t have asked for more, with three high-voltage clashes between the two sides packed into just three weeks. Despite the off-field noise, calls for boycotts, and political undertones, this Indo-Pak final is exactly the blockbuster many had hoped for.

India march into the title clash unbeaten, though not without concerns. Their middle and lower order has been inconsistent, leaving much of the scoring burden on Abhishek Sharma, the tournament’s standout performer.

Jasprit Bumrah hasn’t quite found rhythm yet, and the death bowling has often gone wayward.

Pakistan, on the other hand, had a shaky start but seem to have struck the right balance in recent outings. Shaheen Afridi looks back in prime form, and the team has begun to click collectively.

One major talking point for India is balance. Shivam Dube has held his spot, adding batting depth, but in a final against Pakistan, what matters more is control at the death. That’s where Arshdeep Singh’s role becomes crucial. His comeback spell against Sri Lanka showed his ability to nail yorkers and execute wide lines under pressure, a skill India desperately needs after conceding over 11 runs an over in the last five overs this tournament.

With Arshdeep partnering Bumrah, India would have two specialists for crunch overs, allowing Hardik Pandya to operate in the middle.

Combined with the spin trio of Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, and Axar Patel, India have plenty of bowling options. Against a Pakistani batting unit that showed resilience in the last clash, India’s best bet is to bank on proven death bowlers rather than an extra floater whose batting has hardly been called upon.

India predicted playing XI in Asia Cup Final: Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh.

Pakistan predicted playing XI in Asia Cup Final: Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha (captain), Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Nawaz, Sufiyan Muqeem, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed.

Published at : 27 Sep 2025 04:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
IND Vs PAK Asia Cup Final Asia Cup 2025 India VS Pakistan IND Vs PAK Final IND Vs PAK Final Playing XIs
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
PM Modi Unveils BSNL’s 'Swadeshi' 4G Network, Commissions 97,500 Towers From Orissa
PM Modi Unveils BSNL’s 'Swadeshi' 4G Network, Commissions 97,500 Towers From Orissa
World
Who Is Petal Gahlot? Indian Diplomat Who Strongly Rebuked Pakistan PM At UNGA
Who Is Petal Gahlot? Indian Diplomat Who Strongly Rebuked Pakistan PM At UNGA
India
'Absurd Theatrics': India Slams Pakistan PM Sharif For 'Glorifying Terrorism' At UNGA
'Absurd Theatrics': India Slams Pakistan PM Sharif For 'Glorifying Terrorism' At UNGA
World
'Act Of War': Shehbaz Sharif Raises Indus Waters Treaty Abeyance At UNGA, No Mention Of Anti-Terror Efforts
'Act Of War': Shehbaz Sharif Raises Indus Waters Treaty Abeyance At UNGA, No Mention Of Anti-Terror Efforts
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Tragic Accident on NH-9,Thar Crashes Into Divider in Gurugram, 5 Dead | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Rahul Gandhi Embarks on South America Tour Amid Political Uproar in India | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: India Slams Pakistan at UN Over Terror Glorification, Cites Pahalgam Massacre | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Bareilly Erupts in Violence, BJP Blames Toolkit Gang, Opposition Hits Back | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Violent Clashes Erupt in Bareilly After Friday Prayers Over
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Deluge, Devotion, And Didi: How Kolkata’s Floods Lay Bare Bengal’s Fragile Politics And Infrastructure
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget