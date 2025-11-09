Grammy 2026: Kendrick Lamar Leads The Pack, Lady Gaga, Sabrina Carpenter Among Top Nominees
Kendrick Lamar leads the 2026 Grammy nominations with nine nods, including Album, Record, and Song of the Year. Lady Gaga follows with seven nominations, while Bad Bunny secured six.
The nominations for the Grammys 2026 were announced recently, and it was Kendrick Lamar who topped the list.
Lamar leads the pack of nominees for the 2026 Grammys with nine nods, in nominations rolled out by the Recording Academy on Friday, as per Variety.
The rapper, who took home the most trophies at the 2025 music awards with five, is up for nine awards, including Album of the Year (for his most recent, GNX), Best Rap Album, Record of the Year, and Song of the Year. He faces competition for the night's top award — Album of the Year — from Bad Bunny, Justin Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter, Lady Gaga, Leon Thomas, Tyler, the Creator, Clipse, Pusha T & Malice.
Lady Gaga also earned a spot on the list, securing seven nominations.
The six nominations for Bad Bunny, the impending Super Bowl halftime showman, came as welcome news for anyone worried that Latin music might be shut out of the major categories, as it often has been, and relegated to the Latin Grammys.
Bad Bunny was shut out of the top three categories in the past couple of years, but there has been a fresh influx of voters with dual voting rights for both the Grammys and Latin Grammys, so any such overlooking was less likely to happen again. The global superstar is up for all three of the top categories — Album, Record, and Song of the Year.
Here are the nominees in the main categories
Song of the Year
-
Lady Gaga – Abracadabra
-
Doechii – Anxiety
-
Rose & Bruno Mars – APT
-
Bad Bunny – DtMF
-
Hunter/x – Golden
-
Kendrick Lamar feat. SZA – Luther
-
Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild
-
Billie Eilish – Wildflower
Record of the Year
-
Bad Bunny – DtMF
-
Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild
-
Doechii – Anxiety
-
Billie Eilish – Wildflower
-
Lady Gaga – Abracadabra
-
Kendrick Lamar feat. SZA – Luther
-
Chappell Roan – The Subway
-
Rose & Bruno Mars – APT
Album of the Year
-
Bad Bunny – Debi Tirar Mas Fotos
-
Justin Bieber – Swag
-
Sabrina Carpenter – Man’s Best Friend
-
Clipse – Let God Sort Em Out
-
Lady Gaga – Mayhem
-
Kendrick Lamar – GNX
-
Leon Thomas – Mutt
-
Tyler, the Creator – Chromakopia
Best New Artist
-
Olivia Dean
-
Katseye
-
The Marias
-
Addison Rae
-
Sombr
-
Leon Thomas
-
Alex Warren
-
Lola Young
Pop and Dance
Best Pop Vocal Album
-
Justin Bieber – Swag
-
Sabrina Carpenter – Man’s Best Friend
-
Miley Cyrus – Something Beautiful
-
Lady Gaga – Mayhem
-
Teddy Swims – I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy Pt 2
Best Pop Solo Performance
-
Justin Bieber – Daisies
-
Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild
-
Lady Gaga – Disease
-
Chappell Roan – The Subway
-
Lola Young – Messy
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
-
Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande – Defying Gravity
-
Huntr/x – Golden
-
Katseye – Gabriela
-
Rose & Bruno Mars – APT
-
SZA with Kendrick Lamar – 30 For 30
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
-
Disclosure & Anderson .Paak – No Cap
-
Fred again.., Skepta, & PlaqueBoyMax – Victory Lap
-
Kaytranada – Space Invader
-
Skrillex – Voltage
-
Tame Impala – End Of Summer
Best Dance/Electronic Album
-
FKA Twigs – Eusexua
-
Fred again.. – Ten Days
-
PinkPantheress – Fancy That
-
Rufus Du Sol – Inhale / Exhale
-
Skrillex – F** U Skrillex You Think Ur Andy Warhol But Ur Not!! <3*
Best Dance/Pop Recording
-
Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco – Bluest Flame
-
Lady Gaga – Abracadabra
-
Zara Larsson – Midnight Sun
-
Tate McRae – Just Keep Watching
-
PinkPantheress – Illegal
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
-
Laila Biali – Wintersongs
-
Jennifer Hudson – The Gift Of Love
-
Elton John & Brandi Carlile – Who Believes In Angels?
-
Lady Gaga – Harlequin
-
Laufey – A Matter Of Time
-
Barbra Streisand – The Secret Of Life: Partners, Volume 2
Latin
Best Latin Pop Album
-
Rauw Alejandro – Cosa Nuestra
-
Andres Cepeda – Bogota (Deluxe)
-
Karol G – Tropicoqueta
-
Natalia Lafourcade – Cancionera
-
Alejandro Sanz – ¿Y Ahora Qué?
Best Musica Urbana Album
-
Bad Bunny – DeBI TiRAR MaS FOToS
-
J Balvin – Mixteip
-
Feid – Ferxxo Vol X: Sagrado
-
Nicki Nicole – Naiki
-
Trueno – Eub Deluxe
-
Yandel – Sinfonico (En Vivo)
Rock and Metal
Best Rock Performance
-
Amyl and The Sniffers – U Should Not Be Doing That
-
Linkin Park – The Emptiness Machine
-
Turnstile – Never Enough
-
Hayley Williams – Mirtazapine
-
Yungblud ft Nuno Bettencourt, Frank Bello, Adam Wakeman, II – Changes (Live From Villa Park) Back To The Beginning
Best Rock Song
-
Nine Inch Nails – As Alive As You Need Me To Be
-
Sleep Token – Caramel
-
Hayley Williams – Glum
-
Turnstile – Never Enough
-
Yungblud – Zombie
Best Rock Album
-
Deftones – Private Music
-
Haim – I Quit
-
Linkin Park – From Zero
-
Turnstile – Never Enough
-
Yungblud – Idols
Best Alternative Music Album
-
Bon Iver – Sable, Fable
-
The Cure – Songs Of A Lost World
-
Tyler, The Creator – Don’t Tap the Glass
-
Wet Leg – Moisturizer
-
Hayley Williams – Ego Death At A Bachelorette Party
Best Alternative Music Performance
-
Bon Iver – Everything Is Peaceful Love
-
The Cure – Alone
-
Turnstile – Seein’ Stars
-
Wet Leg – Mangetout
-
Hayley Williams – Parachute
Best Metal Performance
-
Dream Theater – Night Terror
-
Ghost – Lachryma
-
Sleep Token – Emergence
-
Spiritbox – Soft Spine
-
Turnstile – Birds
Rap
Best Rap Performance
-
Cardi B – Outside
-
Clipse, Pusha T & Malice feat. Kendrick Lamar & Pharrell Williams – Chains & Whips
-
Doechii – Anxiety
-
Kendrick Lamar feat. Lefty Gunplay – TV Off
-
Tyler, The Creator feat. Teezo Touchdown – Darling, I
Best Melodic Rap Performance
-
Fridayy feat. Meek Mill – Proud Of Me
-
JID feat. Ty Dolla $ign & 6LACK – Wholeheartedly
-
Kendrick Lamar with SZA – Luther
-
Terrace Martin & Kenyon Dixon feat. Rapsody – WeMaj
-
Partynextdoor & Drake – Somebody Loves Me
Best Rap Song
-
Doechii – Anxiety
-
Clipse, Pusha T & Malice feat. John Legend & Voices of Fire – The Birds Don’t Sing
-
Tyler, The Creator feat. GloRilla, Sexyy Red & Lil Wayne – Sticky
-
GloRilla – TGIF
-
Kendrick Lamar feat. Lefty Gunplay – TV Off
Best Rap Album
-
Clipse, Pusha T & Malice – Let God Sort Em Out
-
GloRilla – Glorious
-
JID – God Does Like Ugly
-
Kendrick Lamar – GNX
-
Tyler, The Creator – Chromakopia
Country
Best Country Solo Performance
-
Tyler Childers – Nose On The Grindstone
-
Shaboozey – Good News
-
Chris Stapleton – Bad As I Used To Be
-
Zach Top – I Never Lie
-
Lainey Wilson – Somewhere Over Laredo
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
-
Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton – A Song To Sing
-
Reba McEntire, Miranda Lambert, Lainey Wilson – Trailblazer
-
Margo Price & Tyler Childers – Love Me Like You Used To Do
-
Shaboozey & Jelly Roll – Amen
-
George Strait & Chris Stapleton – Honky Tonk Hall Of Fame
Best Country Song
-
Tyler Childers – Bitin’ List
-
Shaboozey – Good News
-
Zach Top – I Never Lie
-
Lainey Wilson – Somewhere Over Laredo
-
Chris Stapleton – A Song To Sing
Best Contemporary Country Album
-
Kelsea Ballerini – Patterns
-
Tyler Childers – Snipe Hunter
-
Eric Church – Evangeline vs The Machine
-
Jelly Roll – Beautifully Broken
-
Miranda Lambert – Postcards From Texas
R&B and Afrobeats
Best R&B Performance
-
Justin Bieber – Yukon
-
Chris Brown feat. Bryson Tiller – It Depends
-
Kehlani – Folded
-
Leon Thomas – Mutt (Live From NPR’s Tiny Desk)
-
Summer Walker – Heart Of A Woman
Best R&B Song
-
Kehlani – Folded
-
Summer Walker – Heart Of A Woman
-
Chris Brown feat. Bryson Tiller – It Depends
-
Durand Bernarr – Overqualified
-
Leon Thomas – Yes It Is
Best R&B Album
-
Giveon – Beloved
-
Coco Jones – Why Not More?
-
Ledisi – The Crown
-
Teyana Taylor – Escape Room
-
Leon Thomas – Mutt
Best African Music Performance
-
Burna Boy – Love
-
Davido feat. Omah Lay – With You
-
Eddy Kenzo & Mehran Matin – Hope & Love
-
Ayra Starr feat. Wizkid – Gimme Dat
-
Tyla – Push 2 Start
Production and Songwriting
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
-
Dan Auerbach
-
Cirkut
-
Dijon
-
Blake Mills
-
Sounwave
Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical
-
Amy Allen
-
Edgar Barrera
-
Jessie Jo Dillon
-
Tobias Jesso Jr
-
Laura Veltz
The 2026 Grammy winners will be announced on February 1, with a live broadcast and stream starting at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.
