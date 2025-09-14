IND vs PAK: No Handshake At Toss Between Suryakumar And Salman Ali Agha

In the build-up to India vs Pakistan Asia Cup clash, there was plenty of buzz about whether Suryakumar Yadav’s side would stage a symbolic protest.

The first hint came right at the toss. After Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha chose to bat first, he and Surya refrained from the customary handshake.

The gesture suggested that the Indian captain wasn’t keen on exchanging pleasantries, and Agha too seemed unfazed by the unusual moment.

No handshake between Salman Ali Agha and SKY at the toss.

Unchanged XIs for India and Pakistan

Both teams decided to stick with their previous playing XIs for the high-voltage clash. For India, it meant Arshdeep Singh continued to miss out, with Shivam Dube getting the nod once again. The spin trio of Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, and Axar Patel also retained their places.

At the toss, skipper Suryakumar Yadav remarked, “We were looking to bowl first, happy with it. We played just one strip away, was a nice wicket and better to bat on in the night. It’s humid so hoping for some dew. Same team.”

"Going to bat first. We've been playing good cricket, very excited. Looks like a slow wicket. Just want to bat first and put runs on the board. Same side. Have been here for 20-odd days and are used to the conditions," said Pakistan captain Salman Agha.

Can Toss Decide Final Outcome?

The toss may prove to be decisive in this match. Historically, India and Pakistan have met three times in T20s at Dubai, and every time, the team chasing has emerged victorious.

India XI: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy.

Pakistan XI: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha (c), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, Abrar Ahmed.