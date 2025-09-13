IND vs PAK: Jasprit Bumrah's Stunning Asia Cup Record Against Pakistan

India and Pakistan will lock horns in Dubai on September 14 in the Asia Cup 2025, a clash that promises fireworks.

The Group-A giants will battle for supremacy, and Team India will bank heavily on Jasprit Bumrah to tilt the game in their favour. The ace pacer has consistently troubled Pakistan with his accuracy and deadly yorkers, making him a key player in this high-voltage encounter.

Bumrah’s Track Record vs Pakistan

Jasprit Bumrah first faced Pakistan in the 2016 Asia Cup (T20), delivering a miserly spell of 1/8 in three overs.

Two years later, he grabbed 2/23 in the group stage and 2/29 in the Super-4 of the 2018 ODI edition. Although wicketless in the 2021 T20 Asia Cup, he returned strong in 2023, taking 1/18 at the R. Premadasa Stadium. Across five Asia Cup games against Pakistan, Bumrah has 6 wickets to his name.

Dubai Awaits Another Spell

Numbers reveal how Pakistan’s batters struggle against him, often starved for runs due to his variations-yorkers, bouncers, slower deliveries, and cutters. With such skills, Bumrah is once again expected to be India’s strike weapon in Dubai.

IND vs PAK preview

The stage is set for the biggest clash of the Asia Cup 2025 as India and Pakistan meet on September 14 at the Dubai International Stadium. The high-voltage encounter comes at a sensitive time, following recent tensions between the two nations, yet on the field it promises to be a contest of pure cricketing excellence.

India enters the match with momentum, having registered a dominant win in their opening fixture. Captain Rohit Sharma will look towards the experienced Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav to lead the batting, while Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav hold the key with the ball. Pakistan, on the other hand, rely on skipper Babar Azam’s consistency and the pace duo of Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah to challenge their rivals.

With both teams boasting match-winners, the clash is expected to be intense, emotional, and possibly decisive in shaping the path to the Asia Cup title.