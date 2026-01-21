Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IND vs NZ T20Is: Rachin Ravindra Record Against India – Full Stats & Performance

IND vs NZ T20Is: Rachin Ravindra Record Against India – Full Stats & Performance

India is set to take on New Zealand in T20Is after losing the ODI series. Check out how Rachin Ravindra, one of the visitors' star players, has done against the Men in Blue so far.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 21 Jan 2026 03:36 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Rachin Ravindra is one of New Zealand's best young talents to emerge in the last few years with an impressive white-ball cricket record.

While most of his major exploits have come in the One Day International (ODI) format, he has done decently for the Blackcaps in T20Is as well. Tonight, January 21, 2026, he will likely be going up against India at the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) Stadium in Nagpur.

While we wait to see if Rachin gets a chance in New Zealand's playing XI, let's take a look at how he has done agains the Men in Blue in the shortest format leading up to the IND vs NZ 1st T20I clash.

Rachin Ravindra vs India: Full T20I Record

Rachin Ravindra has played 34 innings for New Zealand in T20Is, in which he has scored 549 runs. He has an average of 20.33 and has scored 3 fifties thus far, which isn't exactly very remarkable.

Notably, Rachin has only played once against India in the shortest format as of this writing, back in 2021, and in that match, he was only able to muster 7 runs in 8 balls.

This makes it hard to predict how he might play against Suryakumar Yadav's team, provided he gets a chance, as India's T20I squad has changed significantly since 2021.

However, if we take a look at Rachin Ravindra's record against India in ODIs, then he has 131 runs in 4 innings with an average of 32.75, featuring a solitary half century.

IND vs NZ 1st T20I: Match Time

The India vs New Zealand T20I clash (first of a five-match series) will be played from 7:00 PM IST onwards tonight, January 21, 2026. 

The toss should then be conducted at around 6:30 PM IST, which is when both teams' captains are expected to reveal their respective playing XIs.

Also Check: Virat Kohli Loses No.1 Spot In ICC ODI Rankings, Kiwi Star Takes Over

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Rachin Ravindra's overall T20I record?

Rachin Ravindra has scored 549 runs in 34 T20I innings, averaging 20.33 with three half-centuries.

How has Rachin Ravindra performed against India in T20Is?

He has played only once against India in T20Is in 2021, scoring just 7 runs off 8 balls.

What is Rachin Ravindra's ODI record against India?

In ODIs against India, he has scored 131 runs in 4 innings with an average of 32.75, including one half-century.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 21 Jan 2026 03:36 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs New Zealand IND Vs NZ 1st T20I T20 Records Rachin Ravindra Rachin Ravindra T20 Record
