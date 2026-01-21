IND vs NZ T20Is: Rachin Ravindra Record Against India – Full Stats & Performance

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Rachin Ravindra is one of New Zealand's best young talents to emerge in the last few years with an impressive white-ball cricket record.

While most of his major exploits have come in the One Day International (ODI) format, he has done decently for the Blackcaps in T20Is as well. Tonight, January 21, 2026, he will likely be going up against India at the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) Stadium in Nagpur.

While we wait to see if Rachin gets a chance in New Zealand's playing XI, let's take a look at how he has done agains the Men in Blue in the shortest format leading up to the IND vs NZ 1st T20I clash.

Rachin Ravindra vs India: Full T20I Record

Rachin Ravindra has played 34 innings for New Zealand in T20Is, in which he has scored 549 runs. He has an average of 20.33 and has scored 3 fifties thus far, which isn't exactly very remarkable.

Notably, Rachin has only played once against India in the shortest format as of this writing, back in 2021, and in that match, he was only able to muster 7 runs in 8 balls.

This makes it hard to predict how he might play against Suryakumar Yadav's team, provided he gets a chance, as India's T20I squad has changed significantly since 2021.

However, if we take a look at Rachin Ravindra's record against India in ODIs, then he has 131 runs in 4 innings with an average of 32.75, featuring a solitary half century.

IND vs NZ 1st T20I: Match Time

The India vs New Zealand T20I clash (first of a five-match series) will be played from 7:00 PM IST onwards tonight, January 21, 2026.

The toss should then be conducted at around 6:30 PM IST, which is when both teams' captains are expected to reveal their respective playing XIs.

