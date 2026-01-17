IND vs NZ T20 Series: Start Date, Match Schedule, Venues And Timings

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketIND vs NZ T20 Series: Start Date, Match Schedule, Venues And Timings

IND vs NZ T20 Series: The five-match T20I series between India and New Zealand will get underway on January 21.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 17 Jan 2026 04:50 PM (IST)

IND vs NZ T20 Series Dates, Match Timings, Complete Schedule: The ODI series between India and New Zealand will conclude on January 18, after which both teams will shift focus to the shorter format.

A five-match T20I series between the two sides is scheduled to begin on January 21, with both squads already announced. The series will play an important role in preparations for T20 World Cup 2026.

When does India vs New Zealand T20I series start?

India vs New Zealand T20I series Match timings

All matches in IND vs NZ T20I series will start at 7:00 PM IST. The toss for each game will take place at 6:30 PM IST.

India vs New Zealand T20I series schedule

India and New Zealand will face each other in five T20I matches across different venues in India.

IND vs NZ 1st T20I: January 21, Nagpur

IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: January 23, Raipur

IND vs NZ 3rd T20I: January 25, Guwahati

IND vs NZ 4th T20I: January 28, Visakhapatnam

IND vs NZ 5th T20I: January 31, Thiruvananthapuram

IND vs NZ head-to-head record in T20Is

India and New Zealand share a fierce T20I rivalry, having faced off 32 times. India holds a slight edge with 18 wins, while New Zealand has secured 11 wins.

The tally includes 3 tied matches, two of which India famously won via Super Overs.

Squads for IND vs NZ T20I series

India squad: Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Shreyas Iyer (first three matches), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel (vice-captain), Rinku Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Ravi Bishnoi.

New Zealand squad: Mark Chapman, Tim Robinson, Michael Bracewell, Bevon Jacobs, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner (captain), Zak Foulkes, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi.

