IND vs NZ: Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube Eye Finn Allen's 'Six-Hitting' Throne In T20 WC Final

T20 World 2026 Final: India and New Zealand will lock horns at the Narendra Modi Stadium for the T20 World Cup 2026 Final on March 8, a fascinating sub-plot is brewing. While the trophy is the ultimate prize, India’s dynamic duo of Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube are locked in a battle to become the tournament's undisputed "Six-Kings." To claim the crown, they must eclipse New Zealand’s powerhouse opener Finn Allen, who currently leads the charts in what has been a boundary-laden World Cup.

Most Sixes In T20 World Cup 2026: Leaderboard

Finn Allen (New Zealand): 20 Sixes (Leading the tournament)

Sanju Samson (India): 16 Sixes (Needs 5 more to take the lead)

Shivam Dube (India): 15 Sixes (Needs 6 more to take the lead)

Finn Allen: The Kiwi Catalyst

Finn Allen has been the cornerstone of New Zealand’s march to the final. With 289 runs in 7 innings, including a century and a fifty, he is currently the Black Caps' top scorer. His most recent exploit, a stunning century against South Africa in the semi-final—confirmed his status as the most dangerous powerplay batter in the competition. For India to keep the six-hitting crown within reach, the bowling unit must ensure Allen departs early without adding to his tally of 20 maximums.

India’s Power Hitters: Samson and Dube

India’s rise in the latter half of the tournament is largely credited to the mid-competition tactical change that brought Sanju Samson into the XI. Despite playing only 4 matches, Samson has been a revelation. Brought in to counter spin-heavy attacks, he has amassed 232 runs at an elite level, including a best of 97*. His ability to clear the ropes with ease has made him India’s third-highest run-getter.

Meanwhile, Shivam Dube has functioned as the middle-order enforcer, scoring 209 runs across the tournament. His role as a designated "spin-hitter" has been vital, especially on the larger Indian outfields where his brute force consistently clears the ropes. To overtake Allen, Samson needs 5 sixes while Dube requires 6 in the grand finale.