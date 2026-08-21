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English NewsSportsCricketSri Lanka Bring Back 1996 World Cup Winner As Batting Coach For India Test

Sri Lanka Bring Back 1996 World Cup Winner As Batting Coach For India Test

Sri Lanka Cricket have appointed former World Cup winner Hashan Tillakaratne as batting coach of the Senior Men's Program until December 2027.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 21 Aug 2026 05:48 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Hashan Tillakaratne named national batting coach until end 2027.
  • Tillakaratne brings extensive coaching experience, including 1996 World Cup.
  • Role aids India Test, 2027 World Cup preparations.

Sri Lanka Cricket have appointed former batter Hashan Tillakaratne as the batting coach of the Senior Men's Program.

The 59-year-old will work with Sri Lanka's national team players at the SLC National High Performance Center. His appointment takes effect immediately and will run until December 31, 2027.

Tillakaratne's arrival comes ahead of Sri Lanka's second Test against India and gives the team an experienced figure as preparations also begin for next year's ODI World Cup.

Hashan Tillakaratne Returns To Sri Lanka Coaching Setup

Tillakaratne has extensive coaching experience, having previously worked as the batting coach of Sri Lanka's men's national team.

He has also served as head coach of the Sri Lanka women's team and was previously in charge of the Bangladesh women's national team.

His new role will see him work closely with Sri Lanka's international players at the National High Performance Center, with his contract extending through the end of 2027.

The appointment comes at an important stage for Sri Lanka, who are currently preparing for the second Test against India.

Hashan Tillakaratne Was Part Of 1996 World Cup-Winning Team

Tillakaratne enjoyed a distinguished international career with Sri Lanka after making his debut in 1986.

He was part of the Sri Lankan team that won the 1996 ODI World Cup and went on to represent the country until 2004.

Across his international career, Tillakaratne played 83 Tests and 200 ODIs.

In Tests, he scored 4,545 runs in 131 innings, including 11 centuries and 20 half-centuries. His highest score was an unbeaten 204.

He added 3,789 runs in 168 ODI innings, with two centuries and 13 half-centuries. He also took six wickets in the format.

Sri Lanka Begin World Cup Preparations

Tillakaratne's contract runs until December 2027, meaning he will be part of Sri Lanka's preparations for next year's ODI World Cup.

The tournament is scheduled to be co-hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia in October and November next year.

With teams already beginning their preparations, Sri Lanka's decision to bring Tillakaratne into the senior men's setup adds another experienced voice to their batting department.

His immediate focus, however, will be on working with the national players as Sri Lanka prepare for the next phase of their Test campaign.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Hashan Tillakaratne's new role with Sri Lanka Cricket?

He has been appointed as the batting coach for Sri Lanka's Senior Men's Program. He will work with national players at the SLC National High Performance Center.

How long is Hashan Tillakaratne's coaching contract?

His appointment takes effect immediately and will run until December 31, 2027. This period covers preparations for next year's ODI World Cup.

What is Hashan Tillakaratne's coaching background?

He has extensive coaching experience, previously coaching Sri Lanka's men's team and two women's national teams. Tillakaratne was also part of Sri Lanka's 1996 ODI World Cup-winning squad.

Why is Hashan Tillakaratne's appointment significant now?

His arrival comes ahead of Sri Lanka's second Test against India and adds an experienced figure as they begin preparations for next year's ODI World Cup.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 21 Aug 2026 05:48 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sri Lanka Cricket Team Hashan Tillakaratne Sri Lanka Cricket Test Cricket India VS Sri Lanka ODI World Cup
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