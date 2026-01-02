Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketIND vs NZ ODI Series: Full Schedule, Match Dates, Venues And Live Streaming Details

IND vs NZ ODI Series: Full Schedule, Match Dates, Venues And Live Streaming Details

India vs New Zealand ODI series will get underway on January 11, with the opening match to be played in Vadodara.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 02 Jan 2026 02:05 PM (IST)

India and New Zealand are set to lock horns once again in an exciting three-match ODI series scheduled for January 2026.

With the series coming early in the new year, it has already generated plenty of buzz among fans. The contest is being seen as an important checkpoint for Team India's preparations ahead of the 2026 T20 World Cup, while also carrying long-term relevance for the ODI setup.

IND vs NZ Series Start Date, Venues

India vs New Zealand ODI series will get underway on January 11, with the opening match to be played in Vadodara. The second ODI is scheduled for January 14 in Rajkot, followed by the third and final match on January 18 in Indore.

All three matches will be day-night encounters, with the toss at 1:00 PM and first ball at 1:30 PM IST.

Uncertainty Around India's Squad

There is still some suspense regarding the final Indian squad. The selectors are awaiting a fitness update on Shreyas Iyer, which could delay the team announcement. In case Iyer is ruled out, Ruturaj Gaikwad is being considered as a potential replacement.

There are also discussions around workload management, with the possibility of Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah being rested. Meanwhile, questions remain over Rishabh Pant’s return to full fitness. Strong domestic performances have put Ishan Kishan and Sarfaraz Khan firmly in focus, especially Sarfaraz, who has been in excellent form in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Spotlight on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli

All eyes will once again be on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, both of whom are in impressive form.

Their experience and consistency at the top of the order could play a decisive role in the series. The ODIs are also being viewed as an important step in India's build-up towards 2027 ODI World Cup.

Head-to-Head Record

India holds a slight edge over New Zealand in ODI cricket. Out of 120 matches, India has won 62, while New Zealand has emerged victorious in 52. Seven matches ended without a result, and one was tied. Team India will be keen to strengthen its advantage.

Full Schedule

January 11 - First ODI, Vadodara (BCS Stadium)

January 14 - Second ODI, Rajkot (Niranjan Shah Stadium)

January 18 - Third ODI, Indore (Holkar Stadium)

Live Telecast and Streaming

IND vs NZ ODI series will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network, while fans can watch the matches online via JioCinema.

Probable Squads

India: Shubman Gill (captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Rishabh Pant, Nitish Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar.

New Zealand: Michael Bracewell (captain), Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Tom Latham, Will Young, Jamieson, Mitchell Santner, Nick Kelly, Josh Clarkson, Adi Ashok, Mitch Hay, Michael Rae.

Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

shivams@abpnetwork.com
Published at : 02 Jan 2026 02:05 PM (IST)
Embed widget