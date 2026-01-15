Explorer
Pakistani Drones Spotted Again In J&K's Rajouri & Samba, Security Forces On High Alert
Pakistani drones were spotted again in the Nowshera sector of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir. Sources said around four drones were seen in the area. Drones were also spotted in Sambha district. The Indian Army opened fire immediately after spotting the drones, following which they flew back towards Pakistan. The situation is being closely monitored.
Related Video
Breaking: Deadly Chinese Manja Claims Lives Across India; Multiple Injuries Reported
Follow Breaking News on ABP Live for more latest stories and trending topics. Watch breaking news and top headlines online on ABP News LIVE TV
Advertisement
Top Headlines
Election 2025
BMC Exit Poll: BJP+ Set For Big Win; Thackeray Brothers’ Camp Trails
News
Amid Iran Protests, MEA Prepares To Facilitate Return Of Indians: Sources
Celebrities
Hema Malini Faces Angry Voters After Casting Her Vote In BMC Polls. Watch
India
‘This Is Mobocracy’: Supreme Court Flags Serious Concern During Mamata Banerjee Vs ED Probe Case
Advertisement
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Ranjit Kumar
Opinion