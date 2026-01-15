Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsPakistani Drones Spotted Again In J&K's Rajouri & Samba, Security Forces On High Alert

Pakistani Drones Spotted Again In J&K's Rajouri & Samba, Security Forces On High Alert

By : Ajay Bachloo | Updated at : 15 Jan 2026 09:29 PM (IST)

Pakistani drones were spotted again in the Nowshera sector of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir. Sources said around four drones were seen in the area. Drones were also spotted in Sambha district. The Indian Army opened fire immediately after spotting the drones, following which they flew back towards Pakistan. The situation is being closely monitored.

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)
Published at : 15 Jan 2026 09:29 PM (IST)
