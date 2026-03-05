Top Five Highest-Ever T20 World Cup Knockout Totals

Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium witnessed a batting masterclass on March 5, 2026, as India shattered the record for the highest team total in the history of T20 World Cup knockout matches. In the semi-final match against England, Men in Blue posted a mammoth 223/4, surpassing the previous record held by West Indies.

Breaking the Record: A New Gold Standard

Before IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2026 clash, the record for highest score in a T20 World Cup knockout belonged to West Indies, who scored 192/2 against India in the 2016 semi-final at this very venue.

Top 5 Highest total in T20 World Cup knockouts:

253/7 (20) - India vs England, 2026 semifinal

205/4 (20) - West Indies vs Australia, 2012 semifinal

197/7 (19.5) - Australia vs Pakistan, 2010 semifinal

196/3 (19.4) - West Indies vs India, 2016 semifinal

192/2 (20) - India vs West Indies, 2016 semifinal

Architects of Record

Sanju Samson’s Blitz: Opening the innings, Sanju Samson set the tone with a blistering 89 off 42 balls, including 7 massive sixes, leading India’s batting charge as they posted a huge 253/7 in their 20 overs. Samson was given an early lifeline when England captain Harry Brook dropped him, and he made the most of it with a commanding knock.

India also received valuable contributions from Ishan Kishan (39 off 18), Shivam Dube (43 off 25), Hardik Pandya (27 off 12), and Tilak Varma (21 off 7), helping the team register their second-highest total in ICC Men's T20 World Cup history.

Notably, this marks the third consecutive T20 World Cup where India and England have met in the semi-finals. In the previous two editions, the winner of this clash went on to lift the trophy.

Why This Total is Significant

Wankhede Factor: While Wankhede is known for high scores, defending 223 is considered a "safe" bet even with the impending dew factor. This is the first time a team has crossed the 200-run mark in a T20 World Cup semi-final or final, putting immense scoreboard pressure on the defending champions, England.