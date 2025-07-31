Three Indian Players Ignored By Gautam Gambhir In IND vs ENG Test Series

The third Test of the five-match series between India and England began on 31 July at the Kennington Oval in London.

England won the toss and opted to bowl first. India came into the match with several changes, but there are still a few players who haven’t seen any game time throughout the series.

These 3 Players Were Benched Entire Series

The final match of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy is underway, and while many players have been rotated in and out of the playing XI, three names — Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, and Abhimanyu Easwaran — are yet to make an appearance.

Despite being a part of the squad, they have remained on the sidelines for the entire series. Even though voices from former cricketers supported their inclusion, team management did not give them an opportunity, and the trio spent the tour as reserve players.

Two Players Still Await Their Debut

Abhimanyu Easwaran, who was overlooked even during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, was once again ignored in this series.

The consistent domestic performer continues to wait for his big break in international cricket. Easwaran has scored 7841 runs in 103 first-class matches at an impressive average of 48.70, with 27 centuries and 31 half-centuries to his name.

Alongside him, Arshdeep Singh also remains uncapped in the longest format. Hopes were high that he might make his debut during the England series, but he too did not find a place in the playing XI.

Playing XIs

England invited India to bat first in the series decider at The Oval. India failed to win a single toss in the entire IND vs ENG Test series.

India XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope (c), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Jamie Overton, Josh Tongue.

England XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Washington Sundar, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj