Team India recently concluded its thrilling Test tour of England with a remarkable 2-2 draw in the five-match series. Under the fresh leadership of 25-year-old Shubman Gill, the Indian team turned their fortunes around after losing two of the first three Tests.

Turning the Tide at The Oval

The final Test at The Oval became the defining moment of the series. India, facing the prospect of defeat, mounted a stunning comeback to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat. This performance not only showcased the team’s resilience but also highlighted Gill’s leadership and composure under pressure.

Gill’s Captaincy Silences Critics

Following Rohit Sharma’s retirement from Test cricket, the decision to appoint Gill as captain was met with skepticism. Doubts loomed over both his leadership credentials and his overseas batting form. However, Gill rose to the occasion and silenced his critics emphatically.

Leading from the front, Gill amassed a staggering 752 runs in five Tests, a performance that cemented his stature as a reliable batter and a promising leader. His ability to inspire the team and deliver results in challenging English conditions has drawn widespread praise.

Surpassing a Legend

With two overseas Test victories in his debut series as captain, Shubman Gill has already etched his name in the record books. He now ranks fifth among Indian captains with the most Test wins in overseas (SENA) nations — surpassing none other than Kapil Dev, who also had two victories but took more matches to achieve them.

Only Ajinkya Rahane (2 wins), MS Dhoni (3), Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi (3), and Virat Kohli (7) are ahead of Gill. Kohli remains India’s most successful overseas Test captain.

Shubman Gill’s breakout as a captain and his consistent batting form mark the beginning of a promising new chapter for Indian cricket.

