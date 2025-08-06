Asia Cup 2025: 5 Players Likely To Face The Axe As Selectors Reassess Squad

With the intense five-match Test series against England now in the books, all eyes turn to the Asia Cup 2025, scheduled to begin on September 9 in a T20 format.

India will enter the tournament without senior stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, with Suryakumar Yadav expected to lead the squad.

However, the biggest challenge now lies with the selectors, who must finalize a 15-member team, balancing recent performances, fitness, and workload management. A few players could be rested or dropped based on various factors.

1. Mohammed Siraj May Be Rested

After a stellar display in the England Tests, Mohammed Siraj emerged as India’s leading wicket-taker. His match-winning spell at The Oval was a standout moment. Considering his heavy workload from the IPL and England tour, selectors may opt to give Siraj a break to manage his fitness ahead of the busy calendar.

2. Shubman Gill’s Inclusion Uncertain

While Shubman Gill impressed with his captaincy during the England series, his role in the T20 format is under scrutiny. With Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, and Tilak Varma already competing for top-order spots, Gill may find it hard to secure a place in the final XI.

3. Nitish Kumar Reddy Likely to Miss Out

Nitish Kumar Reddy, who is currently recovering from injury, had a modest outing during the England Tests. His T20I stats (90 runs and 3 wickets in 4 games) don’t help his case. He might be sidelined for this edition of the Asia Cup.

4. Dhruv Jurel Faces Tough Competition

Though Dhruv Jurel was in the squad for the home T20 series against England, his inclusion in the Asia Cup seems doubtful. With Ishan Kishan potentially returning and Sanju Samson already a front-runner, Jurel may not make the cut.

5. Washington Sundar and Ravi Bishnoi at Risk

Washington Sundar struggled to impress in the recent T20 series, taking only three wickets and offering little with the bat. Likewise, Ravi Bishnoi could miss out due to inconsistent form. The UAE conditions may prompt selectors to favor Yuzvendra Chahal, who has experience in those conditions.