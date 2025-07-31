England Choose To Bowl First In Series Finale At The Oval

India playing XI for IND vs ENG 5th Test: As the five-match Test series between India and England reaches its climax, all eyes turn to The Oval, London, for the decisive fifth Test. England have a 2-1 lead in the five-match series after four clashes, marked by dramatic swings and individual brilliance, with both teams pushing for a memorable finish.

England will be without their talismanic leader Ben Stokes in the series finale — a batter, a bowler, a showman, and above all, an inspiring captain.

For India, led by Shubman Gill, nothing short of a decisive win at The Oval will be enough to draw the series. As the exhausting campaign nears its end, India will aim to muster every ounce of resolve for one last united push. This isn't just a battle for pride — it's an opportunity to end the series on equal footing and with their heads held high.

Toss Update

England have won the toss and they asked India to bat first. India make three changes to their playing XI: Jurel, Karun Prasidh and Akash Deep in for Pant, Shardul, Bumrah and Anshul Kamboj.

Playing XIs

India Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel(w), Washington Sundar, Anshul Kamboj, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj.

England (Playing XI): Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope(c), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Smith(w), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Jamie Overton, Josh Tongue.

What Captains said...

Shubman Gill: Don't mind losing the toss as long as we win the game. Was a bit confused yesterday about what to do, was a bit overcast but the wicket looks good, we'll look to post good runs in the first innings. Should be a good pitch for the bowlers. We've got three changes. Jurel, Karun and Prasidh, Akash Deep in for Pant, Shardul, Bumrah and Anshul Kamboj. The boys are looking for one final push and will be giving it their all.

Ollie Pope: We'll bowl. Bit overcast, no-brainer to have a bowl on this pitch. Lost the captain but the others are tracking nicely, we've got a few fresh faces as well. We bat deep, Gus Atkinson and Overton have got runs. We're not going to contend with 2:2, we want to go out there and win it.