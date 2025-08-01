Watch: Joe Root’s Fiery Reaction To Prasidh Krishna’s ‘Unnecessary’ Sledge

The fifth Test between India and England at The Oval has delivered plenty of drama — both on and off the pitch. On Day 2, a fiery moment unfolded between England’s seasoned batter Joe Root and India’s pace bowler Prasidh Krishna, grabbing attention across social media.

The incident occurred during the 22nd over of England’s innings. After delivering a ball to Root, Krishna appeared to say something during his follow-through, seemingly an attempt to unsettle the former England captain. Root, known for maintaining his composure in intense situations, initially chose not to respond.

However, the next delivery saw a shift in tone. Root struck a confident boundary and immediately turned back toward Krishna, visibly reacting to the earlier exchange with a few sharp words. The two players had a brief confrontation at the center of the pitch before Root walked away, having made his point with both bat and words.

Umpires were quick to step in, seen having a word with Prasidh Krishna to calm the situation. Meanwhile, several Indian players gathered around their pacer in support. The episode added a layer of intensity to an already gripping Test match.

You know the matter is serious when Cool personalities like Joe Root and KL Rahul gets Angry pic.twitter.com/P8a71SSZ7Z — ' (@KLfied__) August 1, 2025

England Hold Advantage

Earlier in the day, India was bowled out for 224 in their first innings. In reply, the English top order made a strong start, racing past the 150-run mark with only three wickets down. With the series on the line and England ahead, India now faces the tough task of clawing back into the contest.

Already trailing 1-2 in the five-match series, the Indian cricket team must win this match to level the series 2-2. Every session from here on becomes crucial for the visitors to stay in the hunt.