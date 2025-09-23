IND vs BAN Playing XI: Rinku Singh Set For Asia Cup Debut, Bumrah To Be Rested

India vs Bangladesh Playing XI: Team India has carried its winning momentum into the Asia Cup 2025 under the leadership of Suryakumar Yadav.

After beginning the Super Four stage with a convincing six-wicket victory over Pakistan, the Men in Blue are now gearing up to face Bangladesh. This fixture may see a few tweaks in the playing XI as the team management looks to rotate its resources.

Rinku Singh in Line for a Chance

Middle-order batter Rinku Singh could finally get his opportunity in the tournament.

He is being considered as a finishing option, potentially in place of Axar Patel, who bowled only a single over in the previous match. The inclusion of Rinku would give India an extra power-hitter in the latter stages of the innings.

Bumrah’s Spot Under the Scanner

Jasprit Bumrah had an off day against Pakistan, conceding 45 runs in his four overs. With India already in a strong position, the management might rest him and bring in left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh, who impressed in his only outing so far against Oman.

Head-to-Head Advantage with a Word of Caution

Historically, India has dominated Bangladesh in the Asia Cup, winning 13 of their 15 encounters. However, Bangladesh has built a reputation for springing surprises and cannot be taken lightly.

In their Super Four opener, they defeated Sri Lanka by four wickets, riding on Mustafizur Rahman’s brilliant 3/20 and Saif Hussain’s 61 off 45 balls.

India’s Probable XI vs Bangladesh: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Verma, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel/Rinku Singh, Shivam Dubey, Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah/Arshdeep Singh.

India’s Journey So Far

India entered the Asia Cup 2025 as one of the top contenders and has lived up to expectations.

Led by Suryakumar Yadav, the team breezed through the group stage with a hat-trick of wins. Their dominance continued in the Super Four stage, where they kicked off with a clinical six-wicket victory against arch-rivals Pakistan.

The batting unit, powered by the likes of Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, and Tilak Verma, has been consistent, while the spinners have provided breakthroughs in the middle overs. With their strong balance and depth, India has emerged as the team to beat in the tournament.