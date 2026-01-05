Kunal Kemmu’s Family Comedy Series Single Papa Renewed For Season 2 On Netflix

Bollywood actor-filmmaker Kunal Kemmu-starrer family comedy series “Single Papa” has been renewed for season 2.

Shashank Khaitan, Executive Producer of the series, shared that “Single Papa” was always conceived as a long-form, family-first story that could grow with its characters.

Khaitan said in a statement: “Seeing audiences connect so deeply with baby Amul, Gaurav and the Gehlots only reinforces our belief that their story was never meant to end with a single chapter. Our partnership with Netflix has been integral to building this world with honesty and heart. The Gehlots’ journey is far from over, and Season 2 allows us to explore their relationships, challenges and joys with even greater depth and warmth.”

The show also stars Prajakta Koli, Manoj Pahwa, Ayesha Raza, Neha Dhupia, Suhail Nayyar, Dayanand Shetty, Aisha Ahmed, Dhruv Rathee and Isha Talwar.

The series follows Gaurav Gehlot, a lovable man-child whose emotional age can best be described as “work in progress.”

His sudden decision to adopt a baby right after his divorce, leaves his family so shocked they briefly consider rebooting him. What follows is unprecedented kalesh as the Gehlots scramble to understand how a man who still misplaces his socks plans to raise a whole human.

Tanya Bami, Series Head, Netflix India said, “We’ve been so touched by the love Single Papa has received. Seeing people laugh, feel, and open up to the conversations the show has sparked around parenting, adoption and love, has meant everything to us. The fact that it’s been trending globally for two weeks since release, and became No. 1 in India so quickly, reminds us why we tell these stories - because honest, simple emotions still connect deeply.”

Created and co-produced by Ishita Moitra and Neeraj Udhwani, with Shashank Khaitan serving as the executive producer, and directing alongside Hitesh Kewalya and Neeraj Udhwani, the series is produced by Aditya Pittie and Samar Khan under the Juggernaut Productions banner.

‘Single Papa Season 2’ will air on Netflix.

