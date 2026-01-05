Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesKunal Kemmu’s Family Comedy Series Single Papa Renewed For Season 2 On Netflix

Kunal Kemmu’s Family Comedy Series Single Papa Renewed For Season 2 On Netflix

Netflix renews Kunal Kemmu-starrer family comedy Single Papa for Season 2. Executive producer Shashank Khaitan and Netflix India confirm the Gehlots’ journey is far from over.

By : IANS | Updated at : 05 Jan 2026 09:02 PM (IST)

Bollywood actor-filmmaker Kunal Kemmu-starrer family comedy series “Single Papa” has been renewed for season 2.

Shashank Khaitan, Executive Producer of the series, shared that “Single Papa” was always conceived as a long-form, family-first story that could grow with its characters.

Khaitan said in a statement: “Seeing audiences connect so deeply with baby Amul, Gaurav and the Gehlots only reinforces our belief that their story was never meant to end with a single chapter. Our partnership with Netflix has been integral to building this world with honesty and heart. The Gehlots’ journey is far from over, and Season 2 allows us to explore their relationships, challenges and joys with even greater depth and warmth.”

The show also stars Prajakta Koli, Manoj Pahwa, Ayesha Raza, Neha Dhupia, Suhail Nayyar, Dayanand Shetty, Aisha Ahmed, Dhruv Rathee and Isha Talwar.

The series follows Gaurav Gehlot, a lovable man-child whose emotional age can best be described as “work in progress.”

His sudden decision to adopt a baby right after his divorce, leaves his family so shocked they briefly consider rebooting him. What follows is unprecedented kalesh as the Gehlots scramble to understand how a man who still misplaces his socks plans to raise a whole human.

Tanya Bami, Series Head, Netflix India said, “We’ve been so touched by the love Single Papa has received. Seeing people laugh, feel, and open up to the conversations the show has sparked around parenting, adoption and love, has meant everything to us. The fact that it’s been trending globally for two weeks since release, and became No. 1 in India so quickly, reminds us why we tell these stories - because honest, simple emotions still connect deeply.”

Created and co-produced by Ishita Moitra and Neeraj Udhwani, with Shashank Khaitan serving as the executive producer, and directing alongside Hitesh Kewalya and Neeraj Udhwani, the series is produced by Aditya Pittie and Samar Khan under the Juggernaut Productions banner.

‘Single Papa Season 2’ will air on Netflix.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Published at : 05 Jan 2026 09:02 PM (IST)
Tags :
Single Papa Season 2 Kunal Kemmu Netflix Series Single Papa Renewal Netflix India Series Prajakta Koli Series
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Hindu Man Shot Dead In Bangladesh, Fifth Minority Attack In Three Weeks
Hindu Man Shot Dead In Bangladesh, Fifth Minority Attack In Three Weeks
India
'All Those Hugs Did Nothing': Congress Mocks PM Modi After Trump Tariffs Warning
'All Those Hugs Did Nothing': Congress Mocks PM Modi After Trump Tariffs Warning
Cities
‘People Can’t Breathe’: AAP MLAs Protest In Assembly Over Toxic Air
‘People Can’t Breathe’: AAP MLAs Protest In Assembly Over Toxic Air
World
Hindu Widow Gang-Raped, Tied To Tree In Bangladesh Amid Rising Minority Violence
Hindu Widow Gang-Raped, Tied To Tree In Bangladesh Amid Rising Minority Violence
Advertisement

Videos

Punjab News: AAP Leader Shot Dead During Wedding in Amritsar
Maharashtra News: Pune Man Dies by Suicide Alleging Harassment by NCP Candidate
Mumbai News: Thackeray Brothers Hold Joint Rally After Manifesto Release
Tamil Nadu News: Amit Shah Targets DMK, BJP Launches Poll Campaign in Pudukkottai
Delhi News: Supreme Court to Decide on Bail Plea of Delhi Riots Accused Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Justin M Bharucha
Justin M Bharucha
The AQI Illusion: Why India's Pollution Fight Is Collapsing Under Missing Data
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget